Trailblazer Glenda Gill Transforms Her Automotive Legacy Into An Empowerment Movement For Young Black Women

Glenda Gill, Trailblazer and Founder of Save A Girl Save A World (SAGSAW)

Glenda Gill Honoree of 2024 USBC "Power 50" Women Awards

Founder of Save A Girl, Save A World Celebrated for Pioneering Work And Her Commitment To Prepare The Next Generation of Women Leaders

Glenda Gill, a visionary leader and groundbreaking advocate for women in the automotive industry, is being celebrated for her remarkable contributions as a trailblazer for diversity and inclusion. Through her leadership at Rainbow PUSH's Automotive Project and her efforts to empower young women with Save A Girl, Save A World, Gill has broken barriers, transforming industries and communities alike. This year, she has been recognized by the Black Chamber of Commerce, California Black Women's Association, and the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) for her continued efforts in promoting equity and leadership.Gill's career spans decades of trailblazing work, including her pivotal role with Rainbow PUSH Coalition under the leadership of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., where she advocated for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the automotive industry. As the Executive Director of the Automotive Project, she led initiatives to ensure opportunities for minority suppliers, dealers, and professionals, becoming a respected and influential figure in one of the world's most competitive industries.From Automotive Trailblazer to Empowerment Advocate:Building on her groundbreaking career in the automotive industry, Glenda Gill founded Save A Girl, Save A World (SAGSAW), a nonprofit organization focused on empowering young Black women through entrepreneurial development, and financial literacy. Since its inception, Save A Girl, Save A World has connected hundreds of young women with mentors in fields ranging from business to healthcare, equipping them with the tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives."After working for years to break barriers in the auto industry, I wanted to dedicate my life to helping the next generation of Black women achieve their dreams," said Glenda Gill. "Save A Girl, Save A World is about creating opportunities and networks of support for young women who are ready to lead, but just need the mentorship and guidance to do so."Honored for Leadership and Advocacy:In 2024, Glenda Gill's pioneering work was recognized by prestigious organizations across the country:.2024 U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce"Power 50": For her outstanding contributions to economic empowerment and mentorship for women of color..2024 California Black Women's Collective"Trailblazer Hall of Fame" Awardee: For her advocacy and leadership in promoting equity in business and mentorship..Lifetime Achievement Award NAMAD (National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers): For her decades of dedication to creating opportunities for minorities in the auto industry and her continued efforts to empower women of color through her initiatives.Impacting the Next Generation:Through Save A Girl, Save A World, Gill's influence extends far beyond the auto industry. Her work focuses on nurturing the leadership potential of young Black women through one-on-one mentorship, educational summits, and leadership workshops. The organization's annual summit, which will be held this November in Atlanta, brings together professionals and mentors to empower young women with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their careers and personal lives."We are creating a pipeline of leaders," said Gill."I believe in equipping these young women with the mentorship and resources that will prepare them to lead in any industry they choose. We must be vigilant in our stance to strengthen their foundation as they prepare to lead".Looking Ahead:With the accolades continuing to come in, Gill remains focused on growing Save A Girl, Save A World's impact. The organization's 2024 Annual Summit at Clark Atlanta University, themed "Dreams In Action, Boundless Possibilities," will further the mission to provide mentorship in key areas such as financial literacy, health and wellness, and career development, ensuring that the next generation of women is prepared to lead.

