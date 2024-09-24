Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Rocking Chair (DAL-560)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more relaxing way to rock in a rocking chair/rocking recliner," said an inventor, from Grapevine, Texas, "so I invented the ROCK- A BYE. My design allows you to continuously rock at your desired speed without exerting any effort."

The invention provides an improved design for a rocking chair. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use the feet and legs to move or rock the chair. As a result, it provides added comfort and convenience. It also increases relaxation while rocking. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, parents with babies and young children, seniors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-560, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED