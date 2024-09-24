CARBIOS And Selenis Announce Strategic Partnership To Produce PETG Issued From CARBIOS’ Biorecycling Technology For Cosmetic And Healthcare Markets

PETG is an indispensable packaging material in both the cosmetics and healthcare industries due to its exceptional clarity, durability, mechanical and chemical resistance. CARBIOS' enzymatic depolymerization solution breaks down all types of PET waste into PTA2 and MEG3 monomers, which are then transformed into PETG through Selenis' advanced polymerization processes. Thanks to the purity of these monomers, PETG issued from biorecycling presents the exact same properties as virgin PETG, allowing for products packaged in thick, molded pots and lids to be protected and presented attractively. In the medical and pharmaceutical industries, PETG properties are also critical for guaranteeing top packaging performance, sterility, transparency and optical brightness, making it an ideal choice for complex medical device packaging, pharmaceuticals blisters, or any other packaging of diagnostic equipment. The material's value is therefore further underscored by combining a sustainable recycling solution whilst guaranteeing all needed properties, aligning with consumer sustainability demands and stringent regulatory requirements.

CARBIOS and Selenis' partnership is the result of extensive pilot and industrial polymerization trials that have refined the quality of the end product. The result is high-specialty PETG grades issued from biorecycling that meet the strict requirements of sectors like cosmetics and healthcare, where Selenis has a strong presence through its Selcare brand.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, CARBIOS: “CARBIOS and Selenis have a long collaboration, and we are pleased to build on this established relationship to produce PETG issued from CARBIOS' unique biorecycling technology. This high-specialty, premium material meets demanding quality requirements whilst also contributing to the transition to more sustainable packaging materials. The partnership will open new markets for CARBIOS, notably the healthcare sector, as we continue our worldwide commercial deployment.”

Eduardo Santos, Head of Corporate Strategy at Selenis: “This collaboration marks an exciting step in our mission to drive sustainability in the polymerization industry. By combining our 65 years of expertise with CARBIOS' pioneering biorecycling technology that ensures high-quality monomers for the production of virgin-like PETG, we are advancing in the development of sustainable materials to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions in the cosmetic and healthcare sectors. Together, we have the potential to reshape the future of sustainable plastics."

