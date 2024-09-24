Solutions30 And Connected Kerb Partner To Accelerate Electric Vehicle Charging Network Deployment In The UK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solutions30, a leading provider of solutions for new digital technologies, and Connected Kerb, one of the largest UK's public charging operators, announce a strategic partnership to deploy electric vehicle charging (EVC) in the South East of United Kingdom.



Through this multiyear, multimillion pound framework contract, Solutions30 is responsible for installing thousands of fast charging points (up to 22kW) across the region. The contract covers the survey and design works, the electrical installation of charging points and their connection to the grid, for both AC and DC charging points. It will make it possible to meet a wide range of charging needs for all vehicle types, and give access to charging at a competitive price for electric car drivers.

By leveraging Solutions30's expertise, the partnership aims to accelerate new charging point building, optimize investments, and speed up connection times. This will help local authorities meet their network roll-out targets, particularly in underserved areas. The collaboration addresses a critical need for an extensive public infrastructure in the UK, where almost half of all homes do not have a car park to install private chargers.

David Tong, CEO at Solutions30 UK, commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Connected Kerb in this pivotal project. Our expertise in designing and delivering EVC infrastructure, combined with our power networks and grid connection capabilities, will be a decisive factor in enabling Connected Kerb to achieve its ambitious goals. On our side, this partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy to be at the forefront of delivering key technologies and services in the UK."

Chris Matthews Chief Delivery Officer at Connected Kerb UK adds: "Our partnership with Solutions30 marks a significant step in accelerating the rollout of a network of charging stations across the UK. Their comprehensive expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to make EVC available to all. Together, we're helping to build a cleaner, more sustainable future of transportation, while addressing the specific requirements of the UK market."

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website for more information:

About Connected Kerb

Connected Kerb is one of the UK's leading electric vehicle charging companies, on a mission to change the world for good – one charger at a time.

Its aim is to make EVC inclusive, convenient, and reliable for everyone. The company delivers on-street community EVC and works with local authorities to support residents that are unable to charge at home. Connected Kerb also installs future-proof EV charging infrastructure at workplaces, retail destinations, car parks, commercial real-estate, and for residential developers.

As smart cities of the future develop, Connected Kerb's charge points support Internet of Things (IoT) and other future technologies designed to have a positive impact on people and the planet. The company is committed to the future of sustainable mobility and aims to ensure that no one in the UK lives further than a five-minute walk from a charger.

