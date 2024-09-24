CSX Corporation Announces Date For Third Quarter Earnings Release And Earnings Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release third quarter and operating results after the close on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. This will be followed by a call and live webcast hosted by the company's management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company's website at . Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be archived on the company's website.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at . Like us on Facebook ( ) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter ( ).

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397