You've Got To Be Good While Bowling Against Him: Lyon On Facing Pant

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Seo 24 (IANS) As the anticipation around the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 grows, veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon explained his strategy to tackle star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant's attacking approach saying, "You got to be good to bowl against him". The off-spinner stated that he intended to force Pant to defend more by keeping him inside the crease when taking wickets.

"You're against someone like Rishabh Pant, who is electric. He's got all the skill in the world. As a bowler, your room for error is so small. So you've got to be good. It's a challenge as a bowler if I'm going to get hit for six. I'm not afraid about getting hit for six.

"The challenge is that I can provide the batters and try and keep someone like Rishabh in his crease and potentially try and get him to defend me a lot more and hopefully bring a couple of chances along the way," Lyon told Star Sports.

Pant, who recently made a sensational comeback to red-ball cricket after a near-fatal car accident, has already proven his mettle, scoring a scintillating hundred just 634 days after his return. His record against Australia speaks volumes - over seven Tests, he has amassed 624 runs at an impressive average of 62.40, with two fifties and a hundred.

Notably, his contributions in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours helped India clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy, solidifying his status as a match-winner.

One of Pant's most memorable performances came during India's last tour down under when he played a heroic 89* in the fourth innings, leading his team to a stunning victory at the Gabba.