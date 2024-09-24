Itselectric Announces New Partnership With Trust For Governors Island

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
itselectric will install curbside charging technology on the Island, allowing the Trust to move towards a zero-emissions fleet of operational vehicles
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting step forward in Governors Island's sustainability efforts, the Trust for Governors Island and EV charging startup itselectric announced today a new partnership to install compact, curbside vehicle charging technology on the Island, allowing the Trust to move towards a zero-emissions fleet of operations vehicles and providing a model for low-impact curbside charging in cities around the world.
"From urban air quality monitoring to compact aquaponic systems, we are proud to showcase innovative technology that will help cities and their residents fight climate change," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "This new partnership with itselectric is the perfect example of what's possible here on Governors Island, enabling us to modernize our fleet of operations vehicles while dramatically cutting our emissions and demonstrating the exciting future of climate solutions for New York City and cities around the world."
"Our partnership with the Trust for Governors Island is a testament to the way entities of any size can lead progress toward decarbonization through breaking down barriers to EV adoption," said Judy Chang, Project Director at itselectric. "We're proud to bring our sleek urban chargers, deployable in just days, to the Island in support of its transition to an all-electric operations fleet, making the air even cleaner for everyone who visits. This collaboration reflects our mission to address pressing climate challenges by leveraging existing infrastructure in any urban environment - from a 172-acre, car-free island to the biggest cities in the country."
Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Empire State Development's $500,000 seed investment in 'it's electric' through NY Ventures is already bearing fruit, as evidenced by this exciting deployment on Governors Island. By backing innovative climate technologies like their compact charging stations at an early stage, we're not only powering the island's electric fleet but also driving forward New York's commitment to clean energy. This project represents promising progress since our initial investment, and we hope it's just the first of many future deployments across New York State."
Governors Island is one of New York City's most unique public places, with seven miles of car-free streets and pathways allowing for safe recreational opportunities and providing a bucolic atmosphere for a growing community of year-round tenants and seasonal partners. The Trust maintains a small fleet of vehicles to allow staff to effectively care for the Island's 120 acres of open space and is committed to prioritizing electric vehicles to help move to net-zero operations. To support these goals, itselectric will install five of its Level‐2 charging posts across the Island and inside the Battery Maritime Building ferry terminal for operational use. This unique technology connects behind-the-meter to draw spare electrical supply from adjacent buildings, leveraging existing resources and providing a model for widespread installation. itselectric charging posts have previously been installed in Brooklyn, New York, Detroit, Michigan, with a critical focus on frontline and Justice 40 communities to bring affordable, equitable, curbside EV charging to city drivers across the United States.
Today's announcement is the latest in Governors Island's recent progress towards wide spread zero-emissions transportation infrastructure. In March 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Trust for Governors Island announced that the Island would be home to New York City's first public, hybrid-electric ferry, which is scheduled to begin service later this year. Following that announcement, New York City was awarded a $7.48 million grant from the US Federal Transit Administration to support shoreside rapid charging infrastructure on Governors Island, which will enable the Island's new hybrid electric ferry to operate 100% electric with battery-only propulsion.
This technology joins several other innovations currently being demonstrated on Governors Island , including indoor aquaponic farming (GrowNYC), community science air quality monitoring (South Bronx Unite), decentralized carbon monitoring and mitigation (Vycarb), and post-consumer plastic recycling and repurposing (Circular Economy Manufacturing). Through its climate piloting program, the Trust offers the unique opportunity for startups, small businesses, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs to test climate solutions that address mitigation, adaptation, and environmental justice. Solutions selected through the Trust's inaugural Climate Solutions Challenge earlier this year include urban seaweed farming (Seaweed City), living shoreline construction and climate workforce development (RETI Center), coastal infrastructure retrofitting (Object Territories), decentralized point-of-use greywater treatment (LAERO), modular wetland systems (Just EcoCities), and IoT environmental monitoring (Duro UAS). For more information, visit .
With a unique waterfront campus environment; an award-winning park engineered for climate change; a diverse and engaged audience of nearly one million visitors every year; climate piloting and education opportunities; a collection of public artworks engaging directly with climate issues; and a growing community of educational, nonprofit, and commercial tenants - including Billion Oyster Project, the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, Beam Center, Wind Support NYC, the soon-to-open Buttermilk Labs, and The New York Climate Exchange - Governors Island is at the forefront of researching and demonstrating climate solutions built for cities.
Governors Island is open to the public daily year-round and is accessible by ferry from Manhattan and Brooklyn. For current ferry schedules, operating hours, and other visitor information, visit .
About itselectric
Millions of drivers lack home or private garages and cannot transition to electric vehicles due to the lack of on-street charging. itselectric accelerates the adoption of EVs with its scalable and simple curbside charging solution ensuring that every community has access to clean, sustainable transportation options.
By making EV charging accessible to all, itselectric is actively reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener future. Its "behind the meter" approach simplifies the installation process by eliminating the need for municipal coordination. Through partnerships with cities nationwide, itselectric manages the installation, operation, and maintenance of chargers at no cost to municipalities or building owners. This provides drivers with easy and affordable charging options while offering property owners monthly passive income and helping cities to meet their decarbonization targets.
To sign up for the waitlist, please visit itselectric/join .
About the Trust for Governors Island
The Trust for Governors Island is the nonprofit corporation created by the City of New York that is responsible for the redevelopment and operation of 150 acres of Governors Island. The Trust's mission is to realize the full potential of Governors Island for the inspiration and enjoyment of all New Yorkers, demonstrating a bold vision for public space. For more information, visit .
