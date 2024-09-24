Industry Executive Gregg Elkin Joins The Uptown Agency As Vice President Of External Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uptown Agency today announced the appointment of Gregg Elkin as Vice President of External Relations.

The seasoned executive will lead the agency's communications and business development efforts for the ever-growing Dallas-based firm. He will join forces with The Uptown Agency's CEO and founder, Joseph Alexander, to assist in driving the agency's mission to expand services offered to its current and expanding client list.

Elkin brings extensive experience from senior strategic communication and business development roles in professional and intercollegiate athletics and traditional B2B companies.

"Having Gregg on board is an exciting step for The Uptown Agency," said Alexander. "His extensive background is in strategic communications and growing successful businesses. He is the ideal fit to help us evolve and achieve new heights for our clients."

With over three decades of senior leadership, Elkin will enhance The Uptown Agency's capability to provide impactful new services, strategic and crisis communications and public relations. His expertise in media coaching will empower organizations to become dynamic presenters and compelling brand storytellers through workshops, webinars, and long-term partnerships.

"I am thrilled to join The Uptown Agency," said Elkin. "The agency's remarkable growth and the opportunity to collaborate with Joseph, his team and the impressive client base represent a thrilling new chapter for me. I look forward to assisting current and new clients with proven communication practices that drive success."

The Uptown Agency's mission is to be a true extension of its client's team, becoming subject matter experts on what they do, not just how it's presented to the marketplace. The agency is dedicated to developing and elevating brands that cut through the clutter and drive action, always with the success of our clients in mind.

About The Uptown Agency

We are a leading brand strategy and creative advertising agency in Dallas, dedicated to building and growing brands for clients of all sizes across categories. Our full-service team reverse engineers business outcomes and connects strategy, design, content, data, and digital experiences to unleash powerful brand performance for every client we serve. We foster brand-driven growth across diverse sectors, serving clients such as Alto, The University of Texas at Arlington, The Genius Brand, Colliers International, Ricoma International, Toyota Music Factory, and more. The Uptown Agency is committed to positively impacting our people, clients, and our industry. Learn more at

