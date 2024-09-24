Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cover For Hand Tamper Tools (DAL-554)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cover the bottom surface of a hand tamper tool to prevent the buildup of ground materials/substances while working," said an inventor, from

Waxahachie, Texas, "so I invented the TAMPRO. My design eliminates the need to cut and apply cotton-based tee shirt material, and it eliminates the need to frequently clean the surface of the tool."



The invention provides an effective cover for use with any hand tamper tool. In doing so, it prevents the buildup of soil, sand, or gravel during ground compaction. As a result, it allows for continued use, and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building construction contractors and others who utilize hand tamper tools.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-554, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

