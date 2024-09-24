Availability Of Transgene’S Half-Year Financial Report As Of June 30, 2024
9/24/2024 12:01:07 PM
TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024.
The document is available on the Company's website: , in the“Investors/Financial information” section.
This report comprises the following documents:
2024 half-year financial statements; Half-year management report; Statutory Auditors' report on the 2024 half-year financial statements; Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.
Contacts
| Media:
| Caroline Tosch
| Responsable Communication Corporate
| +33 3 68 33 27 38
| ...
|
| Investisseurs :
| Nadège Bartoli
| Chargée relations investisseurs
| +33 3 88 27 91 03
| Lucie Larguier
| Directrice Financière
| +33 3 88 27 91 00
| ...
