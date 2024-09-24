Availability Of Transgene’S Half-Year Financial Report As Of June 30, 2024

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year report as of June 30, 2024.

The document is available on the Company's website: , in the“Investors/Financial information” section.

This report comprises the following documents:



2024 half-year financial statements;

Half-year management report;

Statutory Auditors' report on the 2024 half-year financial statements; Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.

Contacts