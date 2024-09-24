Dolfin Provides $30M In Innovative Financing For Tenant Improvements And Cutting-Edge Equipment To Leading Cancer Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolfin, a firm pioneering a new way to finance tenant improvements, today announced $30M in tenant improvement and equipment financing for Advanced Radiotherapy Technologies (ART Health) to support the build-out and of life-saving equipment for their new radiotherapy center in Newport Beach, CA.

The innovative financing is structured as a fully amortizing, 10-year credit-based lease, offering the cancer center more efficient use of their capital. Traditionally, tenants finance needed space improvements and equipment purchases using their own capital, which can drastically limit their cash reserves and ability to finance other, higher-ROI projects. Dolfin shifts the paradigm, empowering their clients to maintain working capital for the health of their businesses.

"We are thrilled to partner with ART Health," stated Keely Ryder, co-founder of Dolfin. "They are the perfect example of why we started this business - cutting-edge, life-saving equipment should not be financially out of reach for a leader in oncology care."

Slated to open in early 2025, the center, operated by one of the top healthcare systems in the nation, will offer the highest standard of radiotherapy care to thousands of patients annually at its Newport location.

"Working with Dolfin has been a game-changer," commented Ryan Bowers, Chief Operating Officer of ART Health. "Their ability to make next-generation modalities financially feasible for our clinical partners means we can better equip physicians fighting cancer with the tools they need to save lives."

Dolfin delivers unparalleled value to tenants with its revolutionary financing product. By granting access to unsecured financing based on the tenant's credit rating, and structured as a fully amortizing lease, Dolfin eases the financial burden of space enhancements. Clients who would find necessary furniture, equipment, and space improvements otherwise unaffordable are now able to reserve capital and invest in higher performing opportunities.

About Dolfin

Dolfin is a financial technology firm pioneering a new way to finance tenant improvements across the commercial real estate industry. With decades of expertise in lease-backed financing and nearly $700M in historic credit-tenant lease closures, Dolfin understands the industry and how to change it. The firm is shifting the paradigm to provide landlords and tenants a cost-efficient alternative to space improvements using a highly streamlined process and an expedited execution timeline.

About Advanced Radiotherapy Technologies (ART Health)

ART Health develops turnkey, freestanding radiotherapy centers for the use of physician practices and hospitals. ART Health has combined decades of experience in the development of superior radiotherapy centers to provide their clinical partners the best cancer care solutions for their patients.

CONTACT: Amy Finney

PHONE: (410) 972-8545

E-MAIL: [email protected]

