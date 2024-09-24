Engeneic Selects Global CDMO Biocina To Advance Their Ground-Breaking Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ADELAIDE, South Australia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCina

Pty Ltd., a global end-to-end biologics Contract Development and Organization (CDMO), announced a new partnership with drug developer EnGeneIC Pty Ltd., for a project including transfer, process scale-up and GMP batch manufacture of

EnGeneIC's proprietary 'EnGeneIC Dream Vector' (EDVTM) nanocells.

EnGeneIC's mission is to transform cancer through targeted cyto-immunotherapy by developing Antibody-Nanocell Drug Conjugates (ANDCs) using its EDVTM platform, which employs antibody-targeted, non-living 'nanocells' to deliver cytotoxic payloads directly into tumor cells. ANDCs enable the use of highly potent chemotherapeutic drugs encapsulated by nanocells, thereby reducing systemic toxicity, while also offering a new means for treating drug-resistant cancers and stimulating a potent anti-cancer immune response. This dual approach aims at safer, more targeted treatments with fewer side effects, for patients with nowhere else to turn. BioCina will deliver an end-to-end package of services in preparation for clinical and commercial manufacture of EDVs.

BioCina's Chief Executive Officer, Mark W. Womack stated, "I'm so very proud for BioCina to be entrusted to advance EnGeneIC's transformative therapeutic, which has the potential to make a profound impact on previously untreatable cancers."

EnGeneIC's Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Himanshu Brahmbhatt stated, "For several years, EnGeneIC has been searching for a contract cGMP manufacturer for its EDV cancer therapeutics. It has been a difficult road so we couldn't be more pleased to be able to entrust our technology to the professional team at BioCina. Mark Womack and his colleagues are remarkable in that they are genuinely concerned about the plight of cancer patients. This gives great confidence to EnGeneIC that the partnership will succeed in getting cGMP quality EDV therapeutics to cancer patients in a timely manner."

About BioCina

BioCina

is a global end-to-end biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), offering highest-quality, cost-effective cell line, process, analytical and formulation development, and cGMP clinical & commercial manufacturing for the microbial, pDNA and mRNA modalities. BioCina's first facility in Adelaide, South Australia has a rich history of developing and manufacturing both clinical and commercial drug substance, backed by most critical SME's having an average tenure of 15+ years at the site. BioCina boasts an elite quality record having successfully passed regulatory inspections by the US FDA, EMA, TGA and Health Canada. Through a partnership with NovaCina, BioCina offers clients a highest-quality fill-and-finish solution. BioCina is proud to have clients globally, including the U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Australia offers one of the most attractive tax incentives available globally (up to 48.5% cash refund), and one of the world's premier trial networks, making it an ideal destination for biologics companies looking to invest in scaling-up and manufacturing products. Learn more at .

About

EnGeneIC

EnGeneIC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its proprietary EDVTM

(EnGeneIC Dream Vector) nanocell technology for oncology and infectious disease applications. The EDVTM

nanocell is the foundation of a first-in-class antibody nanocell drug conjugate platform

for delivering a range of therapeutic payloads – drugs, siRNAs, miRNAs, adjuvants – via antibody-targeting a cancer cell's surface, with minimal toxicity. For cancer applications, the EDV technology enables delivery of the most potent chemotherapeutic agents, effectively overcoming drug-resistance and killing tumor cells, while simultaneously stimulating the patient's immune system, allowing a potent anti-tumor response. EnGeneIC is now entering Phase IIa clinical trials in Australia and the USA in patients with intractable, low survival cancers, including patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Logo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED