Exor Press Release - H1 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 24 September 2024 NAV REACHED €38.3 BILLION AT 30 JUNE 2024,

AN INCREASE OF €2.9 BILLION DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2024

NAV per share increased by 9% in the first half of 2024, compared to 14% of the MSCI World Index, mainly driven by the performance of Ferrari, Philips and Lingotto Funds.

Strong cash flow generation with dividends received from Companies and asset disposals of €1.5 billion. Cash deployed into Companies, Investments and share buybacks amounted to €1.1 billion, maintaining a disciplined capital allocation.

Net debt was €3.7 billion at 30 June 2024 from €4.0 billion at 1 January 2024, with a LTV ratio of 9%. Investment Entity reporting under IFRS 10 applied from 1 January 2024.

€ million, unless otherwise indicated 30 June 2024 1 January 2024 Total Assets or Gross Asset Value (GAV)(a) 43,091 39,739 Equity or Net Asset Value (NAV)(a) 38,343 35,423 NAV per share - €(a) 178.46 164.02 Market Capitalization 21,590 21,176 Share Price - € 97.70 90.50 Net Financial Position(a) (3,705) (3,968) Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV) (%)(a) 8.9% 10.1%





Six months ended 30 June € million, unless otherwise indicated 2024 2023 NAV per share growth (%) 8.8% 22.8% Total Shareholder Return (%)(b) 8.4% 20.2% MSCI World Return Index (%)(b) 14.2% 11.5% Earnings per share – basic - €(c) 68.14 9.54 Earnings per share – diluted - €(c) 66.99 9.37 Dividends received 1,108 825 Dividends paid (99) (99) Dividends paid per share - € 0.44 0.44

(a) Alternative Performance Measure (APM) which is non-IFRS and is used to measure the Company's financial performance and financial position, in line with the industry and is generally accepted by the financial community. Definition and reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure is presented under sections“Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures” and“Reconciliation with IFRS Financial Statements”.

(b) Metrics defined under section“Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures”.

(c) Earnings related to the six months ended 30 June 2024 include a one-off gain of €54.60 per share (basic) and €53.68 per share (diluted) related to the application of the investment entity exemption starting from 1 January 2024.



KEY EVENTS IN FIRST HALF 2024 AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Bond issue

On 14 February 2024 Exor issued bonds for a nominal amount of €650 million with an issue price of 99.371% and a fixed annual coupon of 3.75%, maturing on 14 February 2033. The purpose of the issue was to raise new funds for Exor's general corporate purposes and refinance debt maturing in 2024. The notes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, admitted for trading on the Euro MTF Market, with an A- credit rating assigned by Standard & Poor's.

Investment in Clarivate

On 4 March 2024, Exor announced that it had become a long-term investor in Clarivate with a 10.1% shareholding in the company. Following the investment, the annual general meeting of Clarivate' shareholders held on 7 May 2024, appointed Suzanne Heywood, Exor's COO, to the board of directors of the company.

Support to Juventus' capital increase

On 4 April 2024 Juventus announced that, following the auction of the pre-emptive rights not exercised during the offer period, its capital increase had been fully subscribed. Therefore, funding of the approximately €72 million that Exor had underwritten was not required.

Increased investment in Philips

During the first half of 2024 Exor increased its investment in Philips by €622 million reaching a shareholding of 17.5%. On 7 May 2024, Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas was appointed to Philips' supervisory board.

Increased investment in TagEnergy

During the first half of 2024 Exor increased its investment in TagEnergy through a capital increase of €72 million in TagHolding.

Restart of share buyback program

During the first half of 2024 Exor restarted the share buyback program announced on 13 September 2023 for the remaining amount up to €250 million of ordinary shares, repurchasing 1,242,623 ordinary shares for €125 million. On 12 August 2024, Exor launched the second tranche of the above mentioned program for the remaining amount up to €125 million, which is expected to be completed by November 2024, or earlier if the maximum amount has been reached.

Investment in Institut Mérieux

In July 2024 Exor paid the remaining €555 million to reach a shareholding of 10% in Institut Mérieux as per the agreement signed in July 2022.

PERFORMANCE OF EXOR

Equity or Net Asset Value

€ million, unless otherwise indicated 30 June 2024 1 January 2024 Change Amount % Companies 37,332 34,226 3,106 9.1% Listed 34,247 31,210 3,037 9.7% Unlisted 3,085 3,016 69 2.3% Investments 3,134 2,778 356 12.8% Lingotto Funds 2,350 2,099 251 12.0% Ventures 784 679 105 15.5% Others 2,625 2,735 (110) (4.0) % Reinsurance Vehicles 593 802 (209) (26.1)% Other Assets 591 473 118 24.9% Liquidity 1,441 1,460 (19) (1.3)% Total Assets or Gross Asset Value (GAV) 43,091 39,739 3,352 8.4% Gross Debt (4,715) (4,286) (429) 10.0% Bonds and Bank Debt (4,120) (3,682) (438) 11.9% Financial Liabilities (595) (604) 9 (1.5%) Other Liabilities (33) (30) (3) 10.9% Equity or Net Asset Value (a) (NAV) [A] 38,343 35,423 2,920 8.2% Shares Outstanding (b) [B] 214,859,776 215,963,704 (1,103,928) (0.5) % NAV per Share - € [A / B] 178.46 164.02 14.43 8.8%

(a) NAV at 31 December 2023 amounted to €35,513 million and included treasury shares at the service of the 2016 Stock Option Plan, valued at the option exercise price under the plan (€90 million). From 1 January 2024, treasury shares are excluded from the NAV calculation to align to the Equity definition under IFRS.

(b) Issued shares less treasury shares, amount expressed in unit.





Drivers of change in Total Assets or GAV

At 30 June 2024 GAV amounted to €43,091 million, an increase of €3,352 million over the period.

The value of Companies increased by €3,106 million mainly driven by the positive market performance of Listed Companies (€1,968 million), investments made in Listed Companies (€636 million), investments made in Unlisted Companies (€124 million) and the reclassification of Clarivate from Others into Listed Companies (€433 million), partially offset by the negative fair value adjustment of Unlisted Companies (-€55 million).

The value of Investments increased by €356 million mainly driven by the positive fair value adjustment of Lingotto Funds (€228 million) and Ventures (€53 million) as well as investments made in Lingotto Funds (€23 million) and Ventures (€52 million).

The value of Others decreased by €110 million mainly driven by the reclassification of Clarivate from Others into Listed Companies (-€433 million), the negative fair value adjustment of Listed securities net of positive adjustments in reinsurance vehicles and other assets (-€146 million), partially offset by cash inflows and positive translation effects.

€ million GAV Listed companies Unlisted companies Companies Lingotto Funds Ventures Investments Others 1 January 2024 39,739 31,210 3,016 34,226 2,099 679 2,778 2,735 Investment (Disposal) 1,266 636 124 760 23 52 75 431 Change in Value(a) 2,048 1,968 (55) 1,913 228 53 281 (146) Reclassification - 433 - 433 - - - (433) Translation Effect 38 - - - - - - 38 30 June 2024 43,091 34,247 3,085 37,332 2,350 784 3,134 2,625

(a) Of which €1,562 million recognized in the income statement and €408 million recognized in OCI.



Companies

Listed Companies € million 1 January 2024 Reclassification Investment (Disposal) Change

in Value 30 June 2024 Ferrari 13,562 - - 3,355 16,917 Stellantis 9,505 - - (1,204) 8,301 Philips(a) 2,937 - 622 323 3,882 CNH 4,066 - - (594) 3,472 Iveco 598 - - 170 768 Juventus 542 - 14 (7) 549 Clarivate(b) (c) - 433 - (75) 358 Listed Companies 31,210 433 636 1,968 34,247





























(a) The column investment (disposal) includes 4,872,647 shares (€121 million) received as dividend paid in shares.The change in value over the period includes €403 million recognized in other comprehensive income reserve until the significant influence was achieved.

(b) During the first half of 2024, Exor became a long-term investor in Clarivate with a board seat. As a result, Exor accounted for Clarivate at FVTPL from that date. From a management presentation point of view, Exor reclassified Clarivate from 'Others' to 'Companies'.

(c) The change in value over the period includes €3 million of positive exchange differences on translation.





Unlisted Companies € million 1 January 2024 Reclassification Investment (Disposal) Change in Value 30 June 2024 Institut Mérieux(a) 844 - (27) 817 Christian Louboutin 700 - - (125) 575 Via Transportation 514 - - 17 531 The Economist Group 384 - - 23 407 Welltec 280 - - 49 329 TagEnergy(b) 100 - 72 - 172 Nuo 42 - 34 8 84 Lifenet 71 - 8 - 79 GEDI 68 - 10 - 78 Casavo 13 - - - 13 Shang Xia 0 - - - 0 Unlisted companies 3,016 - 124 (55) 3,085

(a) Includes Exor's commitment to purchase 341,171 shares of Institut Meriéux for €555 million to reach a shareholding of 10%.

(b) Owned through the holding company TagHolding.





Investments

€ million 1 January 2024 Investment (Disposal) Change in Value 30 June 2024 Funds managed by Lingotto: Public Funds 1,736 - 222 1,958 Private Funds 363 23 6 392 Lingotto Funds 2,099 23 228 2,350 Ventures: Exor Ventures 605 38 51 694 Direct Investments 74 14 2 90 Ventures 679 52 53 784 Investments 2,778 75 281 3,134

Others

€ million 1 January 2024 Reclassification Investment (Disposal) Change

in Value Translation Effect 30 June 2024 Reinsurance vehicles 802 - (287) 54 24 593 Other Assets 473 - 101 17 - 591 Liquidity 1,460 (433) 617 (217) 14 1,441 Cash and cash equivalents and financial assets 318 - 691 1 - 1,010 Listed securities 1,142 (433) (74) (218) 14 431 Clarivate(a) 551 (433) 11 (141) 12 - Forvia 203 - - (93) - 110 Investlinx ETF 169 - - 24 - 193 Masimo 107 - (85) 15 2 39 Neumora 65 - - (26) - 39 Banijay Group(b) 21 - - 1 - 22 Zegna 26 - - 2 - 28 Others 2,735 (433) 431 (146) 38 2,625

(a) During the first half of 2024, Exor became a long-term investor in Clarivate with a board seat. As a result, Exor accounted for Clarivate at FVTPL from that date. From a management presentation point of view, Exor reclassified Clarivate from 'Others' to 'Companies'.

(b) Previously FL Entertainment.



Net Financial Position

Net debt was €3,705 million at 30 June 2024 with an LTV ratio of 8.9%, compared to €3,968 million at 1 January 2024 with an LTV ratio of 10.1%.

Gross debt consists mainly of bonds for €4,120 million with an average maturity of 6.3 years at 30 June 2024, excluding the bond maturing in October 2024. Other financial liabilities mainly include the remaining commitment in Institut Merieux for €555 million.

€ million 30 June 2024 1 January 2024 Change Bank accounts and time deposits 768 150 618 Liquidity funds 44 66 (22) Short duration and bond funds 28 58 (30) Financial assets and financial receivables 170 44 126 Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets [A] 1,010 318 692 Exor bonds 4,120 3,467 653 Bank debt - 215 (215) Other financial liabilities 595 604 (9) Gross debt (a) [B] 4,715 4,286 429 Net Financial Position (a) [A-B] (3,705) (3,968) 263

(a) Alternative Performance Measure (APM) which is non-IFRS and is used to measure the Company's financial performance and financial position, in line with the industry and is generally accepted by the financial community. Definition and reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure is presented under sections“Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures” and“Reconciliation with IFRS Financial Statements”.



Six months ended 30 June € million 2024 2023 Net Financial Position - Initial Amount (3,968) 795 Dividend inflow (a) 987 815 Asset disposals (b) 372 - Amount invested (c) (815) (1,349) Buyback Exor shares (125) (246) Dividends paid by Exor (99) (99) Other changes (57) (49) Net change during the period 263 (928) Net Financial Position - Final Amount (3,705) (133)

(a) For a breakdown, refer to the Net Free Cash Flow table below.

(b) Of which €287 million related to redemption proceeds of Reinsurance vehicles and €85 million to the sale of Masimo shares (classified under Listed securities).

(c) Equal to €515 million in Listed Companies (of which €501 million in Philips), €124 million in Unlisted Companies (of which €72 million in TagHolding and €34 million in NUO), €75 million in Investments (of which €52 million in Ventures and €23 million in Lingotto Funds) and €101 million in Others.

Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio

€ million 30 June 2024 1 January 2024 Net Financial Position (3,705) (3,968) Other Liabilities (33) (30) Numerator [A] (3,738) (3,998) Gross Asset Value 43,091 39,739 (less) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Financial Assets (1,010) (318) Denominator [B] 42,081 39,421 LTV Ratio (a) [A / B] 8.88 % 10.14 %

(a) Alternative Performance Measure (APM) which is non-IFRS and is used to measure the Company's financial performance and financial position, in line with the industry and is generally accepted by the financial community. Definition and reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure is presented under sections“Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures” and“Reconciliation with IFRS Financial Statements”.



Liquidity and Available Liquidity

€ million 30 June 2024 1 January 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets(a) 1,010 318 Listed securities(b) 431 1,142 Liquidity (c) 1,441 1,460 Undrawn committed credit lines(d) 450 450 Available Liquidity (c) 1,891 1,910

(a) For a breakdown, refer to the table 'Net Financial Position' of this section.

(b) For a breakdown, refer to the table 'Others' of the section 'Drivers of change in GAV'.

(c) Alternative Performance Measure (APM) which is non-IFRS and is used to measure the Company's financial performance and financial position, in line with the industry and is generally accepted by the financial community. Definition and reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure is presented under sections“Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures” and“Reconciliation with IFRS Financial Statements.

(d) Of which €200 million maturing after 30 June 2025. In addition, Exor has uncommitted credit lines for €515 million at 30 June 2024.

Net Free Cash Flow

During the first half of 2024 management costs amounted to €10 million corresponding to 4.6 basis points on the GAV at 30 June 2024 on an annualized basis. During the same period, Free Cash Flow generated was equal to 9.6 times the dividend paid.

Six months ended 30 June € million 2024 2023 Stellantis 697 602 CNH 160 132 Ferrari 108 81 Iveco 16 - Other 6 - Dividend inflow 987 815 Net financial income (expenses) (24) 46 Management costs(a) (10) (14) Free Cash Flow 953 847 Dividend paid (99) (99) Net Free Cash Flow (a) 854 748 Free Cash Flow / Dividend paid 9.6 8.6

(a) Alternative Performance Measure (APM) which is non-IFRS and is used to measure the Company's financial performance and financial position, in line with the industry and is generally accepted by the financial community. Definition and reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure is presented under sections“Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures” and“Reconciliation with IFRS Financial Statements.



Profit for the period

Six months ended 30 June (€ million) 2024 2023 (a) Dividend income 1,108 10 Change in fair value on investment activities 1,882 - Change in fair value on investment activities (one-off)(b) 12,150 - Profit from investments in subsidiaries and associates - 1,981 Profit from investments at FVTPL - 146 General and administrative expenses (22) (26) Net financial income (expenses) (24) 46 Other expenses(c) (374) - Profit (loss) before taxes 14,720 2,157 Income taxes (25) - Profit (loss) for the period 14,695 2,157

(a) Data as previously reported using the shortened consolidation criterion.

(b) One-off item deriving from the difference between net carrying amount of investments previously consolidated and their fair value.

(c) One-off item related to the reversal in the income statement of the OCI reserves of the entities deconsolidated following the investment entity adoption.



Dividend income

Six months ended 30 June (€ million) 2024 2023 Stellantis 697 602 CNH 160 132 Philips(a) 121 10 Ferrari 108 81 Iveco 16 - Dividends from Companies 1,102 825 Other 6 - Dividends received 1,108 825 Less: Dividends included in the share of the profit (loss) from investments accounted for using the equity method - (815) Dividend income (b) 1,108 10

(a) Dividend paid in shares corresponding to 4,872,647 shares in the six months ended 30 June 2024 (544,017 shares in the previous period).

(b) In the first half of 2023 Philips was accounted for at fair value through OCI, therefore dividend received was not eliminated.

Change in Fair Value

Six months ended 30 June 2024 (€ million) Total Application of Investment entity exemption at 1 January Change in value Listed Companies 13,377 11,815 1,562 Unlisted Companies 280 335 (55) Total Companies 13,657 12,150 1,507 Lingotto Funds 228 - 228 Ventures 51 - 51 Investments 279 - 279 Reinsurance Vehicles 54 - 54 Listed securities and others 42 - 42 Others 96 - 96 Change in fair value 14,032 12,150 1,882

INFORMATION

Exor's 2024 First Half-Year Report will be available on the company's website at in section Investors & Media - Financial Results.

Upcoming events

hosted by Exor's CFO Guido de Boer at 1:00pm CEST. The webcast and recorded replay will be accessible under the Investors' section of Exor's website (

26 November 2024: Exor's annual investor and analyst call , to be held virtually.

About Exor

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. With a Net Asset Value of around €38 billion, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Stellantis, Philips and CNH.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations at ... or Media at ....

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Change in financial reporting

Exor changed its reporting from 1 January 2024 as it has determined that it is an Investment Entity under IFRS 10 as of that date. This change was primarily driven by an evolution of Exor's portfolio activity and composition as well as the implementation of a portfolio review process guiding capital allocation decisions based on the fair value.

The change is prospectively applied from 1 January 2024, with a material impact on the presentation of the consolidated financial statements and with first time application in the Half-Year 2024 results, with prior periods not restated in accordance with IFRS 10.

Exor believes that this change aligns its reporting and disclosures with its business and activities, with NAV and GAV now being equal to IFRS measures (Equity and Total Assets, respectively).

The terminology in this report which refers to Alternative Performance Measures (APM) is presented under section“Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures”.

Changes in consolidation

In line with IFRS requirements, Exor deconsolidated portfolio companies where it exercises significant influence or control and accounted for them at fair value, with changes recognized in the income statement. Subsidiaries that provide support services to Exor N.V. in relation to the management of investments, and are not investment entity themselves, continue to be consolidated on a line-by-line basis.

Impact on the financial statements

The one-off positive impact of this change on the income statement amounts to €11,776 million, of which:



a positive impact of €12,150 million resulting from the difference between the net carrying amount of investments previously consolidated or accounted for using the equity method and their fair value at the date of the change and a negative impact of €374 million resulting from the reversal of the OCI reserves of the deconsolidated entities and the ones which are no longer equity-accounted.

Comparison with previous period

NAV and its components at 30 June 2024 are compared to 1 January 2024 to facilitate the understanding and comparability of measures.

In accordance with IFRS, profit and cash flow measures for the period ended 30 June 2023 have not been restated and they are presented as previously reported under the shortened consolidation criterion (non-IFRS). While the scope of consolidation for the period ended 30 June 2024 and the period ended 30 June 2023 is the same, the direct comparison between dates or across periods may be inappropriate or not meaningful if not carefully considered in this context because the fair value measurement is applied from 1 January 2024.

Definitions and Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

The management of Exor has identified a number of Alternative Performance Measures (APM) to measure the Company's financial performance and financial position, which form the basis for capital allocation decisions. Management uses these non-IFRS measures to describe its operations, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions. APM are presented to the financial community to facilitate their understanding of the performance of Exor, and are in line with the industry.

To ensure that the APM are correctly interpreted, it is emphasized that these measures are not indicative of future performance. These non-IFRS financial measures have no standardized meaning under EU-IFRS, are unaudited and are unlikely to be consistent and comparable to measures used by other companies. APM are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS.

The APM have been consistently calculated and presented for all the reporting periods for which financial information is presented in this report. Reconciliation of APM to IFRS measures can be found in section 'Reconciliation with IFRS Financial Statements'.

Exor applies the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines to present APM, which correspond to financial measures other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework (IFRS).

APM Definition Purpose Available liquidity Liquidity plus undrawn committed credit facilities To measure the assets that can be converted into cash and readily available funds Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets (including restricted cash) To measure the assets that can be converted into cash, used in the calculation of the Net financial position Gross Asset Value (GAV) Total value of assets including Companies, Investments and Others. It is equal to Total Assets as defined under IFRS Use terminology in line with the industry to refer to Total Assets Gross Debt Sum of borrowings (bank debt and bond debt) and other financial liabilities as defined under IFRS Use terminology in line with the industry to refer to borrowings and other liabilities Liquidity Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets plus Listed securities. Listed securities are equity stakes, not defined as Companies, which can be converted into cash. To measure the assets that can be converted into cash





APM Definition Purpose Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio, expressed as a percentage Net financial position plus other liabilities divided by Gross Asset Value less Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets To measure Exor's indebtedness levels linked to the value of its assets. Credit rating agencies and counterparties use this measure to assess Exor's financial risk profile Management costs General and administrative expenses which are recurring and cash-based. Exor monitors management costs linked to the value of its assets or GAV, measured in bps (basis points), on an annualized basis To measure the cost efficiency of managing assets Net Asset Value (NAV) Gross Asset Value net of Gross Debt and Other Liabilities. It is equal to Equity as defined under IFRS Use terminology in line with the industry to refer to Equity Net Asset Value per share (NAV per share) Net Asset Value divided by outstanding shares (calculated as issued shares less treasury shares). NAV per share growth is the percentage change in NAV per share over the measurement period. To measure the NAV attributable to one share Net financial position Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets less Gross Debt To measure the financial resources and indebtedness Net Free Cash Flow Dividend inflow less management costs, financial income (expenses) and dividend paid. All these items are recurring and cash-based To measure the cash that Exor is able to generate after recurring outflows

Other definitions

Other metrics Definition Total Shareholder Return Change in share price of a company including reinvestment of dividends paid by the company during the measurement period MSCI World Index Widely recognized global stock index used by Exor to benchmark its NAV per share performance since its inception. The index measures the performance of equity markets across developed countries, calculated on share price change

Reconciliation with IFRS Financial Statements

The reconciliation of available liquidity against the nearest IFRS-measure is as follows.

€ million 30 June 2024 1 January 2024 Change Cash and cash equivalents (a) 812 215 597 Short duration and bond funds 28 58 (30) Financial assets and financial receivables 170 44 126 Cash and cash equivalents and financial assets included in the Net financial position 1,010 318 692 Listed securities 431 1,142 (711) Liquidity 1,441 1,460 (19) Undrawn committed credit lines 450 450 - Available liquidity 1,891 1,910 (19)

The reconciliation of net ordinary free cash flow against the nearest IFRS-measure is as follows.

€ million Six months ended 30 June Change

2024 2023 Net result (a) 14,695 2,157 12,538 Dividend in kind (121) (10) (111) General and administrative expenses non recurring and share-based compensation plan 12 12 - Change in fair value on investment activities (1,882) - (1,882) Change in fair value on investment activities (one-off) (12,150) - (12,150) Profit from investments in subsidiaries and associates - (1,166) 1,166 Profit from investments at FVTPL - (146) 146 Other expenses 374 - 374 Income taxes 25 - 25 Dividend paid (99) (99) - Net Free Cash Flow 854 748 106

The reconciliation of management costs against the nearest IFRS-measure is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June Change

€ million 2024 2023 General and administrative expenses (a) 22 26 (4) General and administrative expenses - non recurring (2) (5) 3 Share-based compensation plan (10) (7) (3) Management costs 10 14 (4)

(a) IFRS measure.



Condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

Statement of financial position

(€ million) 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 Non current assets Intangible assets - 9,887 Property, plant and equipment 19 7,061 Investments accounted for using the equity method - 14,968 Equity investments at FVTPL 36,868 - Investments and other financial assets - 9,369 Equity investments at FVTOCI 380 - Other investments at FVTPL 3,910 - Financial assets 518 - Leased assets - 1,358 Deferred tax assets - 1,671 Other non current assets - 603 Other assets 575 - Total Non current assets n.a. 44,917 Current assets Inventories - 8,805 Trade receivables - 864 Receivables from financing activities - 28,848 Current tax assets 9 200 Investments and other financial assets - 1,109 Other current assets - 1,299 Cash and cash equivalents 812 8,678 Total Current assets n.a. 49,803 Assets held for sale - 59 Total Assets 43,091 94,779 Equity and Liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent 38,343 23,268 Non-controlling interests - 9,864 Total Equity 38,343 33,132





(€ million) 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 Liabilities Provisions for employee benefits - 1,321 Other provisions - 5,035 Deferred tax liabilities - 271 Financial debt and derivative liabilities - 40,218 Borrowings 4,120 - Other financial liabilities 595 - Trade payables - 7,930 Tax payables 26 871 Other liabilities 7 5,943 Liabilities held for sale - 58 Total liabilities 4,748 61,647 Total equity and liabilities 43,091 94,779

Income statement

First Half (€ million) 2024 2023 Dividend income 1,108 - Change in fair value on investment activities 14,032 - Net revenues - 21,367 General and administrative expenses (22) - Cost of sales - (15,845) Selling, general and administrative expenses - (1,732) Research and development costs - (1,145) Other income (expenses), net (374) (197) Result from investments - 1,707 Financial income 32 - Financial expenses (56) - Net financial expenses - (60) Profit (loss) before taxes 14,720 4,095 Income taxes (25) (608) Profit (loss) for the period 14,695 3,487 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 14,695 2,157 Non-controlling interests - 1,330 Earnings per share (in €) Basic earnings per share 68.14 9.54 Diluted earnings per share 66.99 9.37

Attachment

Exor Press Release - H12024 Results