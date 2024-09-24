SMAR Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Smartsheet To Vista Equity Partners And Blackstone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Smartsheet, (NYSE: SMAR) (“Smartsheet”) to Vista Equity Partners and Blackstone for $56.50 per share in cash. The sales price is below the price target for Smartsheet of numerous Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks).



Why is there an investigation?

On September 24, 2024, Smartsheet announced that it had agreed to be sold to Vista Equity Partners and Blackstone for $56.50 per share in cash.

Notably, according to TipRanks, the sales price of $56.50 per share is below the price target for Smartsheet of numerous Wall Street analysts, including:



Steve Enders at Citi ($63.00 per share)

John Difucci at Guggenheim ($62.00 per share)

Shebly Seyrafi at FBN Securities ($60.00 per share)

Pinjalim Bora at J.P. Morgan ($60.00 per share)

David Hynes at Canaccord Genuity ($60.00 per share) Michael Berg at Wells Fargo ($60.00 per share)

“We are investigating whether the Smartsheet Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Smartsheet shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Smartsheet shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

