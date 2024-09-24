Wreaths Across America Seeking Carriers To Help Move The Mission This December

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honor Fleet drivers find pride and purpose in honoring our nation's heroes.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has kicked off the 2024 wreath season and already has more than 20 new loads that will need carriers' support to deliver this December. WAA is seeking carriers and professional drivers to join the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. As the program continues to grow, with over 4,500 participating locations nationwide this year, several opportunities exist to find the perfect lane and make a meaningful impact.

Transportation companies joining the Honor Fleet contribute to a worthy cause and provide their professional drivers with a healing journey. For veterans or those who have lost loved ones in service to our country, this opportunity allows them to engage with grateful communities and participate in a deeply meaningful experience. Delivering the precious cargo of sponsored veterans' wreaths is an honor, and WAA's dedicated volunteers ensure that drivers feel the appreciation and the significance of their contribution upon arrival.

“Wreaths Across America relies on the transportation industry to move the mission. The Honor Fleet, composed of dedicated carriers, professional drivers, and other transportation partners, guarantees the delivery of millions of sponsored veterans' wreaths to their destination each year,” said Courtney George, Director of Trucking and Industry Relations, WAA.“Transportation partners benefit from driver retention and recruitment, employee engagement, positive brand exposure, and the opportunity to give back to their community's veterans and military families.”

Transportation companies interested in joining the Honor Fleet and making a difference in their community can visit to find an open lane or contact the WAA Transportation team ... to start the conversation.

“Being part of Wreaths Across America has been an incredible experience for our company and our drivers,” said TJ Pressley, Chief Operating Officer, Hirschbach Motor Lines.“Not only do we have the chance to give back to our community, but our drivers also feel a sense of pride and purpose in delivering wreaths to honor our nation's heroes.”

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

