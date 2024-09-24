Druvstar Secures Regulatory Approval To Offer Its Data Safety And Governance Solutions To Gaming Operators In Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DruvStar

Expanding Footprint to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Compliance for Virginia Gaming Operators

- Manjit Gombra SinghLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DruvStar , a leading defense solution provider specializing in the Tribal and Gaming sectors, proudly announces that it has received regulatory approval to offer its premium cybersecurity services to gaming operators in Virginia.This critical milestone under the Commonwealth of Virginia Gaming Laws and Regulations enables DruvStar to extend its comprehensive data security and governance solutions to another vital gaming market, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding gaming operations against the escalating threats of cyberattacks and data breaches.DruvStar's regulatory approval in Virginia adds to its existing regulatory approvals in other states, including Nevada, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Washington, Ohio, Colorado, and Maryland, establishing the company as a market leader in the gaming industry.“Achieving regulatory approval in Virginia is a significant accomplishment for DruvStar. It underscores our commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing the security landscape for gaming operators,” said Manjit Gombra Singh, CEO and Founder of DruvStar.“Our cybersecurity services are specifically designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements, ensuring that our gaming clients can focus on their core operations without worrying about cyber threats. We are excited to bring DruvStar's advanced security capabilities to Virginia.”About DruvStarDruvStar specializes in cybersecurity and data protection for the gaming, healthcare, and hospitality industries, safeguarding assets in cloud, on-premises, remote, and hybrid environments. With a mission to bring enterprise-grade cybersecurity to small and medium businesses, DruvStar draws on over 100 years of combined industry experience. At its core is a certified, Vegas-based Security Operations Center (SOC) operating 24/7 to respond to cyber threats preemptively. DruvStar offers a comprehensive suite of services, including security assessment, governance, risk management, and AI-driven cybersecurity products for data safety, ensuring robust protection in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.To learn more, please visit

Viral Patel

DruvStar

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.