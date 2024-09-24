(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polyphthalamide Resin Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Polyphthalamide Resin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

September 24, 2024

The polyphthalamide resin market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.14 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market adoption in aerospace, expansion in industrial manufacturing, advancements in material formulations, substitution of metals, electrical and electronics applications, automotive industry adoption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The polyphthalamide resin market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global shift towards lightweight materials, research and development initiatives, expansion in aerospace and industrial sectors, growing focus on sustainable materials, rise in demand for electrical components.

Growth Driver Of The Polyphthalamide Resin Market

The rising demand for personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the polyphthalamide resin market going forward. Personal care products are consumer products that are used for personal hygiene, grooming, and attractiveness. As polyphthalamide resin is a high-performance resin it is used in medical applications such as tubing for catheters, toothbrush bristles, and personal care items as they have improved chemical resistance, sensitivity to moisture absorption, and dimensional stability.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Polyphthalamide Resin Market Share ?

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Akro-Plastic GmbH, The DuPont de Nemours and Company, Ems-Chemie Holding AG, Royal DSM N.V., RTP Company Inc., Dow Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, PlastiComp Inc., Techmer Engineered Solutions LLC, Nagase America LLC, INEOS Group Limited, Ihne und Tesch GmbH, Kingfa SCI & TECH CO. LTD., Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant International AG, DSM Engineering Plastics B.V., E-Polymers Co. Ltd., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Polyplastics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., TechnoCompound GmbH, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Victrex PLC, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Polyphthalamide Resin Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are launching innovative products to sustain their position in the market. Innovative products in polyphthalamide resin offer a combination of superior heat resistance, mechanical strength, and chemical stability, catering to diverse industrial applications with heightened performance requirements.

How Is The Global Polyphthalamide Resin Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Unreinforced Plain, Glass Fiber Reinforced, Carbon Fiber Reinforced, Mineral-Filled, Hybrid

2) By End User: Automobile, Electrical And Electronics, Machinery, Personal Care

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Polyphthalamide Resin Market

Asia-Pacific has the largest region market in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Polyphthalamide Resin Market Definition

Polyphthalamide (PPA) resin is a semi-crystalline, aromatic polyamide that is used in LED headlights, fuel and coolant lines, motor bobbin parts, and pump wear rings, among others. It has good thermal, mechanical, and physical properties.

The main polyphthalamide resin products are unreinforced plain, glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, mineral-filled, and hybrid. Carbon fiber reinforced resins are materials used in strengthening and repairing reinforced concrete structures. These are used by automobiles, electrical and electronics, machinery, personal care

Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global polyphthalamide resin market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Polyphthalamide Resin Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polyphthalamide resin market size , polyphthalamide resin market drivers and trends, polyphthalamide resin market major players and polyphthalamide resin market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

