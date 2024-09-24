Polyisobutylene Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The polyisobutylene market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.49 billion in 2023 to $2.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in lubricant and fuel additives, expansion of construction and infrastructure, rise in demand for industrial rubber, increase in polymer modification applications, growth in the adhesives and sealants industry, stringent regulations in the chemical industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Polyisobutylene Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The polyisobutylene market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in polymer science, rise in demand for biodegradable polymers, focus on sustainable packaging, increase in demand for synthetic rubber, demand for high-performance lubricants.

Growth Driver Of The Polyisobutylene Market

Rising demand for the tires and tubes market is expected to propel the growth of the polyisobutylene market going forward. Tires and tubes are the automotive components that are helpful in transportation. Polyisobutylene is a synthetic rubber utilized in the production of tire inner tubes for buses, vehicles, lorries, and airplanes due to its ability to act as a barrier to the passage of oxygen, thus, an increase in demand for tires and tubeless tires is propelling the demand for polyisobutylene.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Polyisobutylene Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik Societas Europaea, TPC Group, Lubrizol Corporation, INEOS Group Limited, Kothari Petrochemicals Limited, Braskem, ENEOS Corporation, Janex S.A., RB Products Inc., Chevron Corporation, Mayzo Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, Evonik Industries AG, KEMAT N.V, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Daelim Industrial Company Ltd., ExxonMobil, Lanxess, Dowpol Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Infineum, Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology, Afton Chemical Corporation, Zhejiang Shunda New Material, SABIC, Kemipex, FERRO-PLAST S.r.l., SpecialChem, Chemspec Ltd., Jilin Petrochemical Company, Efremov Synthetic Rubber Enterprise Company, Naxant, Connect Chemicals, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Polyisobutylene Market Size?

Major companies operating in the polyisobutylene market are innovating new products, such as the PIB R-01, to sustain their position in the market. PIB R-01 is a high-quality polyisobutylene (PIB) that is ideal for making pest management products and tacky-stretchable glue.

How Is The Global Polyisobutylene Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Conventional PIB, Highly Reactive PIB

2) By Molecular Weight: Low Molecular Weight, Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight

3) By Application: Tires And Tubes, Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Electrical Insulation, Stretch Wrap

4) By End User Industry: Industrial, Food, Other End User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Polyisobutylene Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Polyisobutylene Market Definition

Polyisobutylene is an isobutylene-based synthetic polymer that is utilized as a film-forming agent. It is a binder, film-forming, and nonaqueous viscosity-increasing compound used in cosmetics.

The main products of polyisobutylene are conventional PIB and highly reactive PIB. Highly-reactive polyisobutylene is a molecule with double bonds that are terminally positioned. They are categorized into low molecular weight, medium molecular weight, and high molecular weight for use in applications such as tires and tubes, adhesives, sealants, lubricants, electrical insulation, and stretch wrap and in various end-users including industrial and food and other end users.

