Adobe Population Health Announces Study Showing Impact Of Addressing Social Determinants Of Health (Sdoh)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Results show significant reductions in both cost and compliance in Medicare populations

- Alex WaddellPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adobe Population Health, a comprehensive care management service provider, today released a study reviewing data on a Medicare member population across a state-wide catchment area in the Southwestern US. The study involved a statistically significant sample size of targeted interventions impacting 2,355 members.The analysis includes a year of care management without SDoH intervention and another full year where SDoH were addressed to determine if a significant impact could be identified in a population of 2,355 members. The primary determinants addressed among this population were financial, transportation and safety. Although the topic of SDoH have been broadly discussed as beneficial, data across a broad population of Medicare members has been difficult to obtain. The Adobe Study presents significant impact. In terms of total cost, SDoH interventions reduced average cost of care by 31%. Inpatient visits were reduced on average by 22%. Most significantly, care gaps around chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes were positively affected, with blood pressure compliance improving by 95% and diabetes screenings increasing by 47%.Regarding annual cost, the study found that the annual average cost reduction per member dropped on average from approximately $13.5K to $9.5k per member. Overall, the Adobe Population Health data shows that when SDoH are addressed, outcomes improve, and cost per member decreases.Alex Waddell, chief information officer, shared,“Our model and data management process were intentionally created to ensure that we could conduct the analysis that validates our impact. We are thrilled to share that what the industry believes to be true is now validated.”It is clear that comprehensive care management services are a win-win-win for healthcare providers and the Medicare programs that fund their care delivery. Care management that focuses on SDoH first so that patients have the ability to focus on their own health, allowing physicians to deliver critical care, provide accurate data for determining reimbursements for value-based care, and reduce care costs for patients with chronic conditions.“This study validates the vision we created when launching Adobe Population Health. I am honored to lead a team who care deeply for members who deserve the support necessary to stabilize their lives in order to focus on improving their health,” shared chief executive officer, Jayme Ambrose.In addition to this new data around SDOH impact, Jayme Ambrose, Adobe CEO, will speak at the 5th Annual SDoH and Health Equity Summit in Nashville, TN on September 30.About Adobe Population HealthSince 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 400,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member's health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit

Abby Davenport

Punching Nun Group

+1 479-877-5777

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.