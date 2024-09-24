Mindgruvemacarta Partners With EMARKETER As One Of The First Retail Media Data Partners In Latin America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Agency Shares Data and Insights that will help Shape the Future of Retail in LATAM

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindgruveMacarta , a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company,

has officially become one of EMARKETER's

first retail media data partners in LATAM. This exciting partnership enables EMARKETER to share MindgruveMacarta's extensive retail media data, providing benchmarks enabling brands to evaluate performance and advance strategy in Latin America.

"EMARKETER partners with the leading data providers around the world and we're honored to be one of the first agencies to provide retail media data for LATAM," said Mike Hodges, President of MindgruveMacarta. "Our partnership with EMARKETER LATAM highlights our commitment to excellence and our expertise in the field. We look forward to sharing more insights and contributing to the growth of the retail media industry in Latin America."

As an EMARKETER PRO+ Industry KPI product data partner, MindgruveMacarta's team of retail media experts will provide high-quality data that will help brands benchmark effectively. Based on the agency's influence in the LATAM market, MindgruveMacarta's data will inform EMARKETER's in-depth analysis, key trends, and actionable insights that are regularly published within its platform.

MindgruveMacarta's data was recently shared in the EMARKETER Q1 LATAM Retail Media Trends Report . This report offers a detailed overview of the latest trends in retail media across Latin America, backed by real data from MindgruveMacarta.

"With retail media experiencing significant growth in Latin America, our collaboration with multiple industry leaders, including MindgruveMacarta, is essential for understanding evolving market dynamics," stated Monica Peart, SVP of Data Products at EMARKETER. "Leveraging comprehensive data from various pioneers in the retail media space allows us to equip brands with the actionable intelligence needed to navigate this rapidly changing environment effectively."

View MindgruveMacarta's retail media data on EMARKETER's PRO+ Industry KPIs tool or visit the website at mindgruvemacarta .

About MindgruveMacarta

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve, Macarta and Icon Commerce. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose - accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

SOURCE MindgruveMacarta

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED