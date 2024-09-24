Convenience Stores Gaining Competitive Edge For Shopper Share Of Wallet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meeting customer appetites with freshly prepared foods that drive traffic and loyalty

"With 27% of c-store shoppers purchasing freshly prepared items more than they did a year ago, it's evident that this category is influencing shopper behavior," said Kathy Risch, SVP, Thought Leadership and Shopper Insights, Acosta Group. "Consumers today are regularly purchasing freshly prepared foods to replace or supplement meals throughout the day, shopping for these items across all channels, from traditional grocery to quick serve to c-stores. Our study reveals that of those shopping for freshly prepared items, approximately 23% are purchasing them in c-stores, representing a significant opportunity for continued growth in the channel," continued Risch.

"It's absolutely a race for foot traffic for c-stores, amidst a multitude of competitors," said D.J. White, SVP, Corporate Distribution, CORE Foodservice , an Acosta Group agency. "Savvy operators understand that it's crucial to drive preference for their stores as consumers are looking for elevated, freshly prepared foods on their way to work, taking their kids to soccer practice and attending other outdoor activities."

WHO IS TODAY'S FRESH PREPARED C-STORE SHOPPER

Fresh prepared

c-store shoppers are young, busy, skew more male than female, and live in larger households that are more likely to have children.



With a median age of 41, these shoppers are ten years younger than those not shopping for freshly prepared items in c-stores

28% are men, compared to 20% who are women

62% have children at home

A greater proportion of Gen Z (22%) and Millennials (36%) make up this shopper base, often consuming freshly prepared foods on the go

39% of these shoppers are eating these items away from home

43% are more likely to order from online apps for convenience 82% of Millennials and 60% of Gen Z are members of c-store loyalty programs, and 85% of Millennials subscribe to c-store retailers' apps, according to Acosta Group's proprietary fall 2023 Convenience Store Shopper Insights Study

WHAT THE FRESH PREPARED C-STORE SHOPPER WANTS

These shoppers have hectic lifestyles. Acosta Group's recent Freshly Prepared Foods study also reflects that they are making their food choices for health-conscious reasons and are purchasing freshly prepared items to eat either away from home or on the go.





39% of these shoppers are eating their meals or food items away from home

36% are consuming their freshly prepared items while at work

1/3 of these shoppers are consuming the items during outdoor activities like hiking, camping, or fishing 38% describe these items as being better quality, supporting their choice to eat healthier

"Whether it's limited time offers, similar to what shoppers are familiar seeing at competitive fast food and quick service restaurants, or the recognition of trusted brand names used in freshly prepared c-store items, operators continue to provide value-added offerings," said White.

SNACKING IMPORTANT TO FRESH PREPARED C-STORE SHOPPERS

Snacking is part of almost every day for these shoppers, especially if the items are new, interesting, and quick to access.



Nearly 67% of these shoppers snack at least once daily

40% are using freshly prepared meals or items for snacking and 56% will immediately consume these items 48% are open to trying new and interesting foods, compared to just 33% of those not shopping fresh prepared

SNACKS AND BEVERAGES A PRIORITY FOR ALL C-STORE SHOPPERS

Many c-store shoppers say they want to buy healthier sweet treats more now than in prior years and expressed an interest in natural/organic, with options for gluten-free and vegan as well. According to Acosta Group's 2023 Snacking Trends study, 49% of c-store shoppers prefer healthy snacks, with that number rising to 55% for Millennials.

Overall, salty snacks and refrigerated beverages represent 65% and 59%, respectively, of the most commonly purchased items for all c-store shoppers. Store-made/self-serve beverages are also highly popular. "Understanding the importance of these items and this consumer's interest in new and innovative products provides a meaningful opportunity for operators to drive sales via bundling as well as in-store and online marketing," said Hobie Walker, SVP, Small Format Division, Acosta , an Acosta Group agency.



KEY LEARNINGS, FRESH PREPARED C-STORE SHOPPERS



Through its proprietary research, Acosta Group has identified three primary reasons fresh prepared c-store shoppers are purchasing more of these items at c-store than they did last year:



48% because the costs of other food and groceries have changed

44% because more freshly prepared items are available 43% because they don't have as much time available to cook

C-stores that understand why consumers are looking for new options and continue to expand their freshly prepared offerings have an exciting opportunity to continue to grow their sales.

"Because we understand the importance of health-conscious options for these shoppers and their interest in new flavors and unique products, as well as their comfort in making impulse purchases, we can more strategically cross-market, meeting their need for quick access, taste, quality, and healthfulness," said White.

Shopper research for this study was conducted in April 2024 with 977 U.S. shoppers that purchase freshly prepared food items in c-stores. The Acosta Group Shopper Community is comprised of over 40,000 demographically diverse shoppers across the U.S. and is the company's proprietary community for survey engagement.

