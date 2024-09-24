CHECK IN IF YOU DARE: PEACOCK AND BLUMHOUSE ARE TAKING OVER THE STANLEY HOTEL THIS OCTOBER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Step (and sleep) inside the worlds of Blumhouse's Insidious, The Purge, Freaky and Happy Death Day at Peacock and Blumhouse's "OVERNIGHTMARE," a one-weekend-only experience at the iconic Stanley Hotel that promises to be a living nightmare from check-in to after dark

Stream over 150 Halloween titles on Peacock this October, including the best of Blumhouse,

classics from Universal and new Peacock originals Teacup and Hysteria



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horror fans will have a new place to rest their head this October – the Peacock "OVERNIGHTMARE" at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., the famously eerie landmark. In partnership with Blumhouse, Peacock will take over The Lodge at The Stanley Hotel, from Fri., Oct. 18 – Sun., Oct. 20, where rooms will be themed to one of four Blumhouse films – Insidious, The Purge, Happy Death Day and Freaky.

The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado

Peacock and Blumhouse's“OVERNIGHTMARE" at The Stanley

Peacock and Blumhouse's“OVERNIGHTMARE" at The Stanley, One Weekend only October 18-20.

The thrilling experience starts immediately at check-in, where guests will be greeted by a conci-scare-ge and will continue throughout the weekend with encounters of various characters and frights throughout the space, including the Teacup Room, a spooky salon that will take guests inside the world of the new thriller series produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster exclusively on Peacock, and the Blumhouse Bar, a haven for horror fans to have a sip and a scare, and play the company's upcoming video game, Fear the Spotlight.

Come sundown, things will quite literally go bump in the night. Each evening will feature an after-dark experience as guests are pulled from their rooms for one of four personalized, fully immersive activations, inspired by each of the Blumhouse films and featuring interactive characters, narratives, and scares. Experiences will be geared toward different horror levels to allow guests to face their fears no matter their terror threshold - from Freaky and Happy Death Day for those who want just a taste of the terrifying, to Insidious and The Purge for a full nightmare experience.

As an added treat (no tricks), guests will also be invited to two nights of screenings, including episodes of the Peacock series Teacup from James Wan's Atomic Monster, which premieres Thurs., Oct. 10.

Those who are brave enough can boo-k their stay at The Stanley Hotel's website . The weekend package includes a two-night stay in a double occupancy room in The Lodge, an interactive Scare Experience, a complimentary welcome dinner, $100 credit toward breakfast or lunch at Brunch & Co., nightly screenings, and two drink vouchers for the Blumhouse Bar per guest.

Those who prefer scares from the comfort of home can find some of the best of Blumhouse streaming on Peacock now , like Insidious, Happy Death Day, Halloween Kills and Get Out, with more coming on October 1, including The Purge franchise and Freaky. Plus, new episodes of Peacock original series Teacup will drop weekly through Halloween after its debut on Oct. 10. From "Freaky Franchises" to "Horror 101" collections, the full

Peacock Halloween offering includes more than 150 titles to help you Face Your Fears. Don't worry, no one will know if you keep the lights on.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's premium streaming service providing audiences a singular, unmatched content destination. As one of the most complete streaming products on the market, Peacock offers exclusive breakout Original series; more than 8,000 hours of live sports; hit movies right after theaters from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination; next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo; fan-favorite library content; daily live news; as well as live channels from brands including Hallmark and WWE. Built on the foundation of NBCUniversal with a spirit that is all Peacock, the platform delivers for its audiences with innovative technology, creative partnerships, and entertainment that is truly entertaining.

About Blumhouse

Blumhouse is the driving force in horror, producing over 200 movies and television series with theatrical grosses of almost $6 billion in global box office. Blumhouse is home to the highest number of ongoing franchises of any studio, including Halloween, The Purge, The Black Phone, Paranormal Activity, The Exorcist, Insidious, M3GAN, and Five Nights at Freddy's, along with iconic films from cinematic visionaries including Jordan Peele's Get Out, Damien Chazelle's Whiplash and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman. In January 2024, Blumhouse merged with James Wan's Atomic Monster, which has produced its own successful film franchises including The Conjuring, Aquaman, Annabelle, The Nun and Saw.

In addition to film, Blumhouse produces provocative scripted and unscripted television series and documentaries, including the upcoming original series The Sticky, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis for Prime Video; The Bondsman, starring Kevin Bacon and from creator Grainger David and showrunner Erik Oleson, also for Prime Video; Worst Roommate Ever, and Worst Ex Ever for Netflix, which established Blumhouse Television's first franchise, and The Jinx for HBO. The company also recently launched a games division.

Blumhouse was honored by Fast Company as one of its Most Innovative Companies in 2024 and one of its Brands That Matter in 2023. In addition, Jason Blum was named to the Annenberg Initiative's first-ever Inclusion List as one of the Top Inclusive Producers from 2019-2022, with three films appearing on the list of Top 100 Most Inclusive Films. The company is investing in its brand development and connection with audiences through its consistent presence at Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights, its first Halfway to Halloween Film Festival with AMC and its upcoming transformation of an exhibit space at the iconic Stanley Hotel from The Shining.

