Inventhelp Inventor Develops Accessory To Prevent Bedding From Contacting Knee After Surgery (CSK-594)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I had knee replacement surgery and needed a better way to sleep without the blankets touching my knee and causing extreme pain," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the KNEE COCOON. My design would protect the surgical area from external contact, which could allow for a more restful night of sleep."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the knee from external contact after surgery. In doing so, it prevents contact with bedding. As a result, it allows the user to sleep more soundly without significant pain, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to place so it is ideal for individuals who have undergone knee replacement surgery.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-594, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

