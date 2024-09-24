Over 120 Buddhist Monks To Visit NYC To Spread Happiness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Monk Jin Woo, General Secretary of the Jogye Order to Host Important Discussion along with special visits to Yale and the United Nations

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning October 8, Monk Jin Woo , General Secretary of the Jogye Order, and 120 Buddhist monks will be in NYC for a week of important meetings and events. The overarching goal of the visit is to spread the knowledge of the traditional practice of Seon meditation, which ultimately could lead to a happier life for all.

Monk Jin Woo, the general secretary of the Jogye Order, will come to New York with about 120 monks in October. Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism is the representative order of traditional Korean Buddhism with roots that date back 1200 years.

To kick off a special week, an exclusive talk will take place October 9, 2024 from 7-9pm EDT, bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science. The event will feature an in-depth dialogue between Monk Jin Woo and renowned author, physicist and philosopher Dr. Menas Kafatos, Ph.D., focused on the intersection of Korean Seon meditation and Quantum Mechanics.

Monk Jin Woo says, "Every living being has the right to pursue happiness, true happiness that is unwavering." He continues, "If the practice of Zen meditation is translated into a national practice beyond our Buddhist community, humanity will surely undergo a great transformation."

"The true essence of discovery lies not only in unraveling the mysteries of the universe but also in embracing the stillness of Seon meditation," says Dr. Menas Kafatos, Ph.D.

"I look forward to hosting Monk Jin Woo on this journey and sharing his profound wisdom in order to encourage a more peaceful, happy world."

Later, October 10, the delegation will travel to Yale University for a talk on Korean Seon meditation and media, and meet with the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Here, the Korean Buddhist Order will hold an agreement ceremony to pledge $1 million to Yale University to support the development and research of Korean Buddhist studies through the Korean Buddhist Jogye Order Fund for Korean Buddhist Studies.

On October 11, the Korean Buddhist Jogye Order will visit and encourage the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees suffering from war, persecution, and natural disasters. On this occasion, the Buddhist Jogye Order of Korea will donate $200,000 to the Refugee Relief Fund through the Dreaminus * , a public benefit corporation established by the Buddhist Order of Korea.

Through his teachings and public engagements, Monk Jin Woo seeks to create greater awareness around the value of Seon meditation for personal well-being and societal harmony.

Venerable Monk Jin Woo , General Secretary of the Jogye Order, is a pivotal figure in the global propagation of Seon meditation and has gained international recognition for his teachings on Seon meditation. He has published books, hosted lectures, and embraced modern platforms like YouTube to share the principles of Seon, making meditation accessible to a global audience.

Dr. Menas Kafatos, Ph.D. , a respected physicist and philosopher, is renowned for his work in Quantum Mechanics, consciousness, and is a leading voice in bridging science and spirituality. Significance for Society: The discussion will focus on how meditation and quantum theory can impact modern life, including societal well-being, mental health, and the potential for a spiritual and cultural revolution in the era of the 5th Industrial Revolution.

Jogye Order:

Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism is Korea's largest and most prominent Buddhist order, with a history stretching back over 1,200 years. The Jogye Order is known for its commitment to the teachings of Seon meditation. The Order is dedicated to spreading the practice of meditation to help individuals realize their true nature and cultivate wisdom and compassion in everyday life.

Date: October 9, 2024

Time: 7-9pm EDT

Location: The Cornell Club, New York City

Featured Speakers: Monk Jin Woo, Dr. Menas Kafatos, Ph.D., Narrated by Dr. Susan Yang For more details and to RSVP: Click here

Kristen Marion

Marion Public Relations

[email protected]

623-308-2638

SOURCE Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism

