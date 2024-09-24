FIU Soars To Top 50 In U.S. News Public University Rankings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida has a new top 50 public university.

U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges 2025 rankings released today place Florida International University at No. 46 among public universities – breaking into the top 50 for the first time – and No. 98 among all universities, public and private.

FIU climbed 18 spots from last year among public universities and 26 spots overall to become one of the Top 100 universities in the nation.

The university also tied for No. 1 in the nation for social mobility, a ranking that measures the ability of graduates to use their degrees to launch careers and move up the economic ladder.



"Today Miami-Dade joined a select group of U. S. metropolitan areas with more than one Top 100 national university," said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. "A few years ago, we made the strategic decision to invest in finding innovative ways to help our students succeed and in doing that we have created a leading American university."

Other rankings U.S. News released today:

The FIU undergraduate international business program ranked No. 2 in the nation , a position that it has held for the last six years.

"The success of our undergraduate business program, in particular, is a point of pride for FIU and our global city," said FIU Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar. "FIU is preparing

business leaders for South Florida and the world."

Other undergraduate programs that rose in the rankings include engineering, nursing and psychology.

U.S. News also ranked FIU No. 15 public, No. 33 overall in the most innovative category and No. 23 public, No. 94 overall for best value. FIU is No. 45 best public college for veterans, No. 63 including private universities.

Today's rankings are the latest achievement in a groundbreaking year for FIU:

This summer, FIU was named a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, and ranked first among Florida public universities in performance metrics.

FIU also was recently ranked Florida's top university by Washington Monthly (No. 3 public and No. 16 overall) and The Wall Street Journal (No. 31 public and No. 77 overall) .

"Each of these rankings emphasizes a different key aspect of a university's performance, with an emphasis on research and student success," said FIU Board of Trustees Chair Roger Tovar. "Our success

is in

great part due to the support of Governor Ron DeSantis and the state

legislature, as well as the focus of the board and the leadership of the university on elevating FIU. We are now among the top 50 universities in several important rankings and that is a direct reflection of the excellent education and consequential research taking place at FIU."

