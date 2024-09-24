(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Players in this are- Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Equinor, TotalEnergies, Sinopec, Occidental Petroleum, Linde, Aker Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fluor Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Honeywell, Schlumberger, BP, Hitachi, General Electric, Siemens Energy, Carbon Clean Solutions, Global Thermostat, and others.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market



The global carbon capture and storage market is expected to grow from 6 billion USD in 2024 to 40 billion USD by 2031, at a CAGR of 21.9%. The upsurge in demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions is a significant factor driving the expansion of CCS technologies across various industries- including oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, and cement production.

Key Players in this market are- Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Equinor, TotalEnergies, Sinopec, Occidental Petroleum, Linde, Aker Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fluor Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Honeywell, Schlumberger, BP, Hitachi, General Electric, Siemens Energy, Carbon Clean Solutions, Global Thermostat, and others.

Click here for more information-

The global carbon capture and storage (CCS) market is expected to experience progress in the forecasted period from 2024 to 2031. This market is highly driven by increasing focus on achieving Net-Zero targets, as well as reducing green-house gas emissions. The CCS market plays a crucial role in battling climate change crisis. The market also offers a solution for capturing and storing carbon dioxide emissions from power generation, industrial processes, and other manufacturing industries.

October 30, 2023- CABGOC, also known as Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited, a subsidiary of Chevron in Angola, hosted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Luanda among Chevron New Energies and the Government of Angola. The agreement intended to discover potential opportunities for lower carbon business in Angola. Chevron and the Government of Angola arranged to assess projects related to nature-based and technological carbon offsets, low-carbon biofuels, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and the creation of a regional centre of excellence to promote lower-carbon investments.

August 1, 2023- India faced the issue of balancing energy security, energy equity, and environmental sustainability while achieving decarbonization. To successfully tackle this“Energy Trilemma”, collaborative efforts from government, businesses, and civil society are required. TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) and Shell collaboratively launched a report on 1st August,“India Transforming to a Net-Zero Emissions Energy System”. The report also explained the steps needed to be taken by India, to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2030, while also maintaining energy- security and equity.

Factors responsible for the growth of the CCS market

Governments are promoting carbon capture and storage (CCS) though supportive policies, subsidies, and incentives. These activities aim to accelerate the adoption of CCS technologies, as part of broader climate change mitigation strategies. In North America and Europe, governments are implementing carbon pricing mechanisms, like carbon taxes and cap-and-trade systems. These processes create financial incentives for industries to invest in CCS. Carbon pricing pushes companies to adopt the cost of emissions, making it more economical to adopt CCS technology, instead of facing huge taxes or penalties for surpassing emission limits. In the US, the 45 Q tax credit rewards companies for capturing and storing CO2, offering a tax credit/ ton of CO2 confiscated. Similar initiatives are introduced in Europe, aligned with European Union's Green Deal, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

These policies are important in lowering the economic barriers to CCS adoption and encouraging private-sector investments. In developing countries, while a policy landscape is less mature, international cooperation and climate finance mechanisms are helping to bridge the gap. Global policy frameworks, such as the Paris Agreement, further reinforce the importance of CCS in achieving long-term climate goal. To align with international environmental goals and regulatory standards, industries in high-emission sectors like energy, cement, and chemicals are particularly investing in CCS. Companies like ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell are leading the way, by developing large-scale CCS projects to capture carbon dioxide emissions from their industrial processes. These investments are driven to meet increasing stakeholder expectations, for corporate responsibility, and transparency regarding environmental impact.

Click here for more information-

Carbon capture and storage serves not only as a compliance measures, but also as a competitive differentiator for companies operating in highly regulated markets. Integrating CCS into sustainability strategies empowers companies to present themselves as environmentally responsible, which can enhance brand reputation and meet the growing demands from consumers, investors, and government for cleaner, greener practices. Furthermore, by reducing emissions, companies can benefit from carbon credits or avoid paying significant taxes on emissions. It can make carbon capture and storage both an economic and environmental advantage. The CCS serves as long-term goal for many companies is to achieve net-zero emissions.

Technological advancements in carbon capture and storage (CCS) are constantly improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the technology, which makes it readily accessible for a varied range of industries. Key inventions in carbon0dioxide capture methods are transforming the landscape of CCS. One such advancement is post combustion capture, where carbon dioxide is removed from flue gases after combustion. This method is gaining popularity, as it is a cost-effective solution.

Another promising technology is Direct Air Capture (DAC), which captures carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. DAC is particularly valuable as it can reduce existing carbon levels in the air, offering a solution beyond point-source emissions. Also, research into oxy-fuel combustion and chemical looping combustion is improving capture rates and reducing energy requirements. Storage technologies are also advancing, with enhanced monitoring and verification systems ensuring safe, long-term sequestration of CO2 in geological formations. Also, innovations in carbon utilization, where captured CO2 is converted into beneficial products, such as, building materials or synthetic fuels, are creating new market opportunities and revenue streams. These technological improvements are crucial in making CCS scalable and economically viable for diverse sectors, contributing significantly to global emission reduction targets.

Restraints and Opportunities

While the carbon capture and storage market hold great future, it also faces restraints, such as high upfront costs and limited infrastructure. Latest CCS technologies require large upfront investments, and operating expenses remain high due to energy-intensive processes. The lack of robust structure for CO2 transportation, as well as long-term storage is a barrier to large-scale implementation. Another problem lies in public acceptance and regulatory frameworks, especially concerning CO2 storage. People may resist projects due to concerns about potential leaks or environmental risks. In addition, the policy landscape is still developing, with unreliable regulations across regions, which makes it difficult for companies to invest in CCS technology. In developing countries, the absence of strong policy support and inadequate financial incentives further hamper CCS adoption.

The advancements in technologies are making carbon capture and storage more efficient and scalable. It is paving the way for broader applications in industries- such as cement, steel, and power generation. Moreover, the increasing focus on carbon utilization-where captured carbon is used in products like fuels or building materials, offers new revenue streams. With rising global pressure to address climate change, CCS is set to play a critical role in de-carbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, offering companies a competitive edge in a low-carbon economy.

Carbon capture and storage market presents vast opportunities. The growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net-zero goals is driving interest in CCS as a worthy solution. Governments in countries such as North America and Europe are offering incentives, subsidies, and tax credits (e.g., the US 45Q tax credit), which help balance the high costs of CCS. The emergence of carbon pricing mechanisms is also creating financial drivers for industries to adopt CCS technologies.

Click here for more information-

Market Segmentation

Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Type Value (USD Billion)



Pre-combustion

Post-combustion Oxy-fuel Combustion

Carbon Capture and Storage Market by End Use Industry (USD Billion)



Oil and Gas

Coal and Biomass Power Plant

Iron and Steel

Chemicals Others

Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Region (USD Billion)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

According to Exactitude Consultancy, North America is most dominant region in the global carbon capture and storage market. In the US, significant federal funding and tax incentives, such as the 45Q tax credit, have encouraged investments in CCS technologies. Several large-scale CCS projects are underway, mainly in the oil, gas, and power generation industries, with companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron leading the way. These projects are crucial for reducing carbon emissions and helping industries meet stringent environmental regulations.

European Union's Green Deal has been a major driver of CCS investments. The EU aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and CCS is seen as a key technology for decarbonizing sectors such as heavy industry and power generation. Countries like Norway, the UK, and the Netherlands are at the forefront, with prominent projects like the Northern Lights initiative, which focuses on storing captured Carbon dioxide under the North Sea. In Asia-Pacific, countries such as China and Australia are scaling up their CCS initiatives to reduce their carbon footprints, with government support and partnerships playing a crucial role in advancing the technology.

Key Players



Shell

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Equinor

TotalEnergies

Sinopec

Occidental Petroleum

Linde

Aker Solutions

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Fluor Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals

Honeywell

Schlumberger

BP

Hitachi

General Electric

Siemens Energy

Carbon Clean Solutions Global Thermostat

The global Carbon Capture and Storage market is looking out for rapid growth as the world moves towards a more sustainable future. With increasing government support, corporate sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements, CCS is set to become a critical tool in the fight against climate change. The demand for CCS technologies is expected to rise as industries continue to prioritize emissions reduction, driving innovation and investment in the sector.

For more information on the global CCS market, please visit Exactitude Consultancy .

More Research Report:

Offshore Crane Market -

The offshore crane market is expected to grow at 9.7 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 54.47 billion by 2030 from USD 28.49 billion in 2023.

Packaged Substation Market -

The global packaged substation market is projected to reach USD 32.40 billion by 2030 from USD 18.78 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.2 % from 2023 to 2030.

Hydraulic Fracturing Market -

The hydraulic fracturing market is expected to grow at 9.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 95.52 billion by 2030 from USD 50.08 billion in 2023.

Medical Device Reprocessing Market -

The global medical device reprocessing market was valued at 2.09 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 5.17 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -

The global enhanced oil recovery market is expected to grow at 7.4 % CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 72.96 USD billion by 2029 from 42.82 USD billion in 2020.

High Voltage Capacitors Market -

The global high voltage capacitors market is expected to grow at 10.2 % CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 27.88 USD billion by 2029 from 11.92 USD billion in 2020.

Coriolis Meters Market -

The global direct methanol fuel cell market is expected to grow at 17% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 7.00 million by 2029 from USD 2.24 million in 2022.

Convertor Transformer Market -

The convertor transformer market is expected to grow at 19.3 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.3 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020.

Wireless Gas Detection Market -

The global wireless gas detection market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2020, and projected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.68% from 2022 to 2029.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market -

The global energy recovery ventilator market is projected to reach USD 6.06 billion by 2029 from USD 2.93 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.03 % from 2022 to 2029.

Battery Electrolyte Market -

The battery electrolyte market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 16.62 Billion by 2029 from USD 6 Billion in 2020.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market -

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Is Expected to Grow At 21 % CAGR From 2022 To 2029. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 25.1 Billion By 2029 From USD 2.7 Billion In 2020.

Emission Monitoring Systems Market -

The emission monitoring systems market is expected to grow at 8.13% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6.06 Billion by 2029 from USD 3 Billion in 2020.

Virtual Power Plant Market -

The virtual power plant market is expected to grow at 19.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1.1 billion by 2029 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020

Global Variable Speed Generator Market -

The global variable speed generator market is expected to grow at 9.30% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 12.78 Billion by 2029 from USD 5.74 Billion in 2020.

Solid Control Equipment Market -

The global Solid Control Equipment market is expected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029, from USD 3.24 billion in 2021.

Utility Asset Management Market -

The utility asset management market is expected to grow at 9.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.63 billion by 2029 from USD 3.75 billion in 2020.

Solar Backsheet Market -

The solar backsheet market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.26 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2021.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Exactitude consultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 ...