China Consumer Lifestyles Trends Report 2024: Key Attitudes And Current Thinking, And Their Impact On Purchasing And Consumption Habits

Consumer Lifestyles offers valuable insights into key consumer attitudes and current thinking, and their impact on purchasing and consumption habits; quantifying behaviours, preferences and motivations, and aligning them with broader trends.

The Consumer Lifestyles in China report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope

Consumer landscape in China 2024

Personal traits and values

Chinese consumers agree they are feeling financially secure

Millennials prioritising time with their loved ones

Chinese consumers feeling comfortable expressing their identity to others

Chinese consumers want to explore and discover new brands and service offerings

Millennials feeling particularly optimistic about the future

Personal traits and values survey highlights

Home life and leisure time

Connecting virtually is the most popular home activity amongst younger consumers

Millennials spend the most time online updating their social media

Millennials highly desire smart home functionality

Baby boomers least concerned about safety in terms of ideal home location

Chinese consumers seek to relax and unwind

Home life and leisure time survey highlights

Eating and dietary habits

Chinese consumers take vitamins or supplements frequently

Older generations prefer to eat out at restaurants due to the convenience factor

Consumers cook or prepare meals most frequently on a weekly basis

Gen X steadfast in reducing or not eating meat

Consumers are ready to pay more for products with health and nutritional properties

Eating and dietary habits survey highlights

Working life

Chinese employees seek to be entrusted with demanding duties while at work

Consumers desire to have a job that enables a balance between work and personal life

Millennials building strong work ethic to ensure promotions and higher incomes

Consumers expect to have flexible start and finish times in the future

Working life survey highlights

Health and wellness

Chinese consumers like to run or jog at least a few times a week

Meditation the most widespread stress-reduction activity

H ealth and nutritional properties is the most influential product feature in China

Gen X frequently visit health-related or medical sites

Health and wellness survey highlights

Shopping and spending

Chinese consumers tend to visit stores that offer loyalty programs or memberships

Younger generations look for reputable or popular labels

Gen Z consumers enjoy spoiling family and friends with gifts

Baby boomers committed to supporting local businesses selling locally-sourced goods

Chinese consumers often sell used or second-hand items

Millennials most likely to make a purchase directly via social media

Recommendations from family and friends is the most trusted information source

Chinese consumers foresee an increase in spending on groceries

Millennials feeling safe and secure with their current financial situation Shopping and spending survey highlights

