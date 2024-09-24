Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Informative Plaque Of The Deceased (CSK-593)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new product to help share information and the life story of a departed loved one while visiting the grave site," said an inventor, from

Moncks Corner, S.C., "so I invented the INFORMATIVE PLAQUE OF THE DECEASED. My design would show love and respect for the deceased, and it could provide peace of mind for friends and family members."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved memorial plaque for a departed loved one. In doing so, it allows friends and family members to celebrate and share a departed loved one's life. It also offers information as well as sentimental value. As a result, it offers a more detailed alternative to a traditional headstone. The invention features a unique design that is easy to display and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-593, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

