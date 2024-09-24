MADISON AVENUE COUTURE ANNOUNCES TWO MAJOR FALL INITIATIVES: ONLINE AUCTIONS AND IN-HOME VALUATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Avenue Couture, the preeminent reseller of authentic rare and collectible ultra-luxury handbags, jewelry and accessories, kicks off a period of exciting expansion initiatives this fall.

Judy Taylor, the company's CEO, said "As we approach our 15th anniversary on February 1, 2025, we are committed to bringing our luxury products and high level of customer experience to a larger segment of our market. Our auction and in-home services are only the beginning of planned expansion. There are other exciting initiatives to come."

On-Line Live Fall Auction 2024

Madison Avenue Couture introduces its Online Fall Auction on Tuesday, September 24th, starting at 12 p.m. EST and closing on Tuesday, October 1st, at 12 p.m. EST. The auction will feature 90+ new, rare, and vintage pieces from Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Christian Dior. Over 75% of the items are Hermès, most in their boxes with all accompaniments. There will also be 25 no-reserve items.

The auction has no buyer's premiums, which is typical in other auctions. The end price is the final price and US buyers enjoy free shipping. (Applicable sales taxes will be applied.)



Every auction item is guaranteed authentic backed by Madison Avenue Couture's 100% Authenticity Guarantee. More information and a preview of the auction's pieces can be found here .

In-Home Services

Starting October 1st, Madison Avenue Couture will begin its exclusive in-home across New York City and the greater NY metro area.

Madison Avenue Couture's team of experts will offer in-home product inspection and valuations in the comfort of our clients' homes. We will also offer pickup and delivery for sellers and consignors. Adding these services will enhance the luxury experience the company provides its clients.

All in-home services clientele will enjoy the dedicated attention of an expert buyer who will support the client through every step of the process, including final inspection, authenticity verification, and recommended pricing on consignment items. For more information and qualifying details, see

here .

Madison Avenue Couture, based in New York, is the largest reseller of new and collectible ultra-luxury handbags, particularly holy grail Hermès Birkins and Kellys. Its extensive and curated stock of new, pre-owned and vintage Hermès and Chanel bags and branded fine jewelry is available for next-day delivery. Although not affiliated with the brands it sells, all of its products are triple authenticated and backed by our 100% authenticity guarantee.

The company's website operates 24/7, and its showroom is open weekdays (by appointment only).

Media contact: Claudia Prevete, [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Avenue Couture

