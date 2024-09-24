Neushield Introduces Recovery From The Windows Recovery Environment, Empowering Users To Restore Systems Even When Unbootable

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NeuShield's One-Click Restore feature now enables system recovery directly from the Windows Recovery Environment, offering seamless rollback without data loss

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, creators of the industry's first Mirror ShieldingTM technology, today announced a significant new feature for its NeuShield Data Sentinel product that enables users to recover unbootable systems. NeuShield's innovative approach leverages the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to give users an easy, reliable way to restore their devices without losing critical data.



If a Windows device encounters a problem due to patches, updates, or a third-party application it can become unbootable or result in a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error. NeuShield's One-Click Restore lets users roll back the operating system (OS), applications, patches, and drivers without impacting user data. Now, with the new ability to initiate recovery directly from the Windows Recovery Environment, users can restore even non-bootable systems, giving them peace of mind when faced with serious system failures.

“When a system becomes unbootable, our customers face a much higher level of risk,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO at NeuShield.“With this new feature, we're addressing a critical pain point by enabling recovery from the Windows Recovery Environment, allowing customers to quickly restore their systems without losing any personal data.”

NeuShield's One-Click Restore differentiates itself from other rollback tools by allowing a comprehensive system rollback while preserving user data. It enables users to roll back the OS, drivers, services, and more -without losing personal files or documents. Recovery takes place during a reboot, ensuring faster and more reliable results compared to other OS rollback solutions.

A device may be put in the Windows Recovery Environment automatically after several failed boot attempts or users can manually boot into WinRE using a Windows USB or DVD boot disc. Once in the recovery environment, NeuShield's recovery tool executes a system rollback, helping customers recover from issues that would typically require a complete OS reinstallation.

“This feature is a game-changer for those dealing with unbootable systems,” said Angus Button, Co-Founder of Disruptech Technology Solutions.“The ability to recover from the Windows Recovery Environment makes it easier than ever for my clients to restore their systems, even after severe software conflicts or faulty updates.”

NeuShield's new recovery feature is available immediately as part of NeuShield Data Sentinel through NeuShield's partner network. For more information, visit the NeuShield Data Sentinel product page .

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to ransomware data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company's patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on X (formerly Twitter) @NeuShield .

