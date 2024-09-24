Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Portfolio With Quantic MWD's Microwave And Millimeter Wave Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richardson Electronics' extensive distribution has enhanced the accessibility of Quantic MWD's products to a broad range of customers

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global leader in engineered solutions, today announced a global distribution agreement with Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics), a business of Quantic® and a of precision microwave and millimeter wave solutions. This new partnership network will enhance the accessibility of Quantic MWD's products to a broad range of customers. Quantic's solutions maximize stability and minimize noise under extreme environmental conditions, whether in space, defense, or industrial applications.



“We are excited to include Quantic MWD's products in our power and microwave technology portfolio,” stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.“With over 30 years of experience supporting mission-critical applications, Quantic has established trust in quality and performance that our customers have come to expect from us.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Richardson Electronics,” said Jigar Shah, Director of Business Development at Quantic MWD.“Our customers can now benefit from Richardson Electronics' expertise and service, ensuring they receive the best solutions for their unique system requirements.”

This partnership showcases an impressive list of technologies, which include product highlights up to 50 GHz and beyond, such as:



Oscillators- Low noise oscillators delivering excellent frequency stability.

Integrated Microwave Assemblies- Custom integrated solutions that combine multiple functions into a single, efficient package.

Amplifiers- Offering superior signal amplification with minimal noise, ideal for harsh environments.

Frequency Mixers- High-performance solutions for signal conversion with excellent linearity and isolation. Frequency Multipliers- Precision devices that provide stable frequency multiplication.



Discover Quantic MWD's microwave and millimeter wave solutions now available at Richardson Electronics' Quantic page on Rellpower.com .

Learn more about Richardson Electronics' RF and Microwave product portfolio at the European Microwave Week (EuMW 2024) in Paris, France, from September 24-26, 2024, at Booth 715B. Visit the EuMW website to register for the show.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and“engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics)

Founded in 1993, Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics) designs and manufactures free running and phase-locked oscillators, amplifiers, frequency converters, and frequency multipliers with a focus on the singular characteristic that matters most: performance. Quantic MWD offers a portfolio of best-in-class solutions that maximize stability and minimize noise under extreme environmental conditions, ensuring optimal precision and reliability for mission-critical and industrial defense applications. And as a Quantic company, we're part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every Quantic MWD customer.

For Details Contact:

Chris Marshall

CTO/VP of Marketing

Phone: (630) 208-2222

...

40W267 Keslinger Road

PO BOX 393

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax:(630) 208-2550