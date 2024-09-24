Buildercoms Launches Groundbreaking Construction Communication Management Solution To Reduce Costly Project Delays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Streamlined Communication Service Aims to Cut Over $4,000 in Losses per Employee for Businesses

- said Ron Nussbaum, CEO of BuilderComsEMERALD ISLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BuilderComs, a leader in construction project management technology, is proud to announce the launch of its new Construction Communication Management Solution, a third-party service designed specifically to revolutionize the way construction businesses manage project communication. This comprehensive service addresses one of the most pressing challenges in the industry-miscommunication-by offering a full-service approach that ensures seamless collaboration between teams, clients, and vendors, helping businesses reduce costly errors and delays.Industry Data Shows Significant Losses from Communication ErrorsConstruction businesses lose an average of $4,000 per employee every year due to miscommunication and resulting rework. BuilderComs aims to dramatically reduce this inefficiency with its new service, which is designed to centralize and streamline communication across all project stakeholders.“Communication breakdowns are one of the leading causes of delays, rework, and cost overruns in the construction industry,” said Ron Nussbaum, CEO of BuilderComs.“With our Construction Communication Management Solution, we're taking on the communication burden so businesses can focus on what they do best, building projects on time and within budget.”Tailored to Meet the Needs of Every Construction BusinessThe Construction Communication Management Solution offers flexible service tiers to meet the diverse needs of construction companies, including:Weekly Update MeetingsActive Project ManagementCustom and Scalable Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)Team TrainingCustomer SupportAccess to BuilderComs powerful project management softwareBy combining hands-on communication management with its renowned software platform, BuilderComs ensures that every message, update, and document is effectively managed, reducing the risk of errors and improving overall project outcomes.A Service Built for the IndustryThe Construction Communication Management Solution is perfect for general contractors, subcontractors, project managers, and business owners looking to streamline their processes and eliminate communication bottlenecks. From managing project updates to providing real-time document and photo sharing, this service empowers construction teams to operate more efficiently.Availability and PricingThe service is available immediately, with pricing plans tailored to business needs based on project complexity and team size. All tiers include access to the full BuilderComs software platform, ensuring seamless integration of communication and project management.For more information or to schedule a discovery call, contact our team at ...About BuilderComsBuilderComs is a leading provider of construction project management solutions, helping businesses streamline communication, document management, and project tracking. With its user-friendly platform and cutting-edge services, BuilderComs is dedicated to improving efficiency, reducing project delays, and empowering construction professionals to achieve greater project success. Learn more at

