SCENTAIR®'S FRESH TAKE ON FALL FRAGRANCE GOES BEYOND THE TRADITIONAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Discover Smoked Cherry & Palo Santo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to break away from the typical ho-hum fall scents? ScentAir ® , the global leader in the scent marketing for 30 years, offers Smoked Cherry & Palo Santo – a fresh, elevated twist on autumn fragrance. Designed for use with Whisper HOME and Whisper PRO diffusers, this distinctive scent blends sophistication and warmth, moving beyond the classic pumpkin spice. With more than 65 professional-quality fragrances to choose from, ScentAir continues to offer inspiring scents to transform home environments.



Continue Reading

Smoked Cherry & Palo Santo is an unexpected take on fall fragrance.

A perfect fall fragrance, Smoked Cherry & Palo Santo includes seductive cherry notes with raspberry and deep florals, sweetened with praline balanced by warm amber and crushed patchouli.

Post this





"ScentAir's Smoked Cherry & Palo Santo brings a fresh, sophisticated feel to fall," said ScentAir's Director of Global Marketing and eCommerce, Evin Ellis. "It's perfect for creating cozy, romantic spaces without relying on the typical autumn scents. The rich, woodsy notes blend with fruity top notes and warm amber, making it an unexpected delight – like savoring an Old Fashioned cocktail by the fire."

Meet Smoked Cherry & Palo Santo

Seductive cherry notes meet raspberry and deep florals, sweetened with praline and balanced by warm amber and crushed patchouli. This luxurious and sophisticated fragrance smells like watching golden leaves flutter to the ground from a cozy Bohemian hideaway.

Top Notes : Cherry, Raspberry, Bergamot

Middle Notes : Praline, Heliotrope, Rose, Jasmine

Base Notes : Palo Santo, Amber, Patchouli, Vetiver

To experience Smoked Cherry & Palo Santo in your home, visit ScentAir .

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir .

SOURCE ScentAir

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED