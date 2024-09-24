Inventhelp Inventor Develops Fireproof Safe For Charging A Lithium-Ion Battery (CNP-816)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a firefighter and very familiar with the death and destruction that can result when an lithium-ion battery explodes and creates a fire inside a home while charging. I thought there should be a safe way to contain and extinguish a fire due to overcharging," said an inventor, from Bronx, NY., "so I invented the RED SAFE. My design would serve as a locked and fireproof enclosure for an lithium-ion battery."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to contain an lithium-ion battery explosion in the event of unexpected overcharging. In doing so, it increases safety. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electric bicycles.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNP-816, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

