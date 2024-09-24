Albion KAY VCT PLC: Half-Year Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion KAY VCT PLC

LEI Number : 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

24 September 2024

Albion KAY VCT PLC (the "Company")

Half-yearly Report for the six months to 30 June 2024

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2024. The highlights include:



Total return of 1.94 pence per share (9.5% on opening Net asset value) (30 June 2023: 0.81 pence per share)

Net asset value of 21.78 pence per share (31 December 2023: 20.37 pence per share)

£122.6 million fund size (31 December 2023: £105.5 million)

Dividend paid of 0.51 pence per share in the period (30 June 2023: 0.52 pence per share) Sale of Egress after the period end, returning over 7 times cost.



The Board declared a second dividend of 0.54 pence per share for the year ending 31 December 2024, which will be paid on 25 October 2024 to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2024. The Board has also declared a special dividend of 1.00 pence per share, also payable on 25 October 2024 to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2024.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Albion KAY VCT PLC - Half-yearly Financial Report - 30 June 2024