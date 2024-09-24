Nevvon Named Finalist In 2024 Mcknight's Excellence In Technology Awards For Training And Education Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Recognition Highlights Nevvon's Innovation in Caregiver Training and Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nevvon, a global leader in healthcare education technology, is excited to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 McKnight's Excellence in Awards in the "Training and Education Solutions" category. This recognition underscores Nevvon's commitment to revolutionizing caregiver education with its advanced e-training platform, designed to simplify and enhance mandatory annual education for caregivers.“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in this year's McKnight's Tech Awards,” said James Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Nevvon.“This nomination validates our continuous efforts to innovate in the caregiver education space. Our Learning Management System is not only user-friendly but also comprehensive, ensuring caregivers are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to provide the best possible care.”“We're thrilled to recognize these deserving finalists,” said McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor.“They are showing innovative ways technology can be harnessed to improve care and operations in this field.”Nevvon's Learning Management System (LMS) is built for caregivers, with a robust library of hundreds of training modules that cover a wide range of topics from caregiving basics to state-specific compliance training. Featuring micro-lessons with videos, animations, gamification, and quizzes, Nevvon ensures that its content is engaging and accessible to all caregivers. As a result, Nevvon has significantly contributed to workforce development and retention in the homecare sector, achieving over 10 million learner interactions and more than 6 million lesson completions in 2023.For more information about Nevvon's innovative training solutions or to schedule a demo, visit Nevvon's website.About NevvonNevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted by home care agencies to achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money. We empower caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to provide the highest quality care to their patients. Our innovative technology platform offers interactive and engaging training modules, comprehensive reporting, and personalized learning pathways. Click here to set up a demo today and discover how Nevvon can help your home care agency achieve its training and regulatory compliance goals.About McKnight's Tech AwardsThe McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards program recognizes innovative uses of technology in senior living, skilled nursing, and home care sectors. The awards highlight technology solutions that improve care delivery, enhance operational efficiencies, and foster better resident and staff experiences. Learn more about the awards and the finalists here.

