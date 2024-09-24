Moose's March Partners With Oncotect To Provide Free Pet Cancer Screening Tests During Pet Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tricia Montgomery, FounderCAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moose's March, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the early detection of pet cancer , is proud to announce a new partnership with Oncotect , a leading provider of innovative pet cancer screening solutions. In honor of November Pet Cancer Awareness Month, Oncotect has generously donated 50 pet cancer screening tests to Moose's March, with an additional 20 tests donated by a compassionate donor, providing a total of 70 free tests for distribution.The partnership is a powerful step in the fight against pet cancer, a disease that affects over 6 million dogs and 6 million cats each year in the United States alone. The donation of these screening tests will help raise awareness about the importance of early detection and provide pet parents with the tools they need to protect their beloved companions.Chan Namgong, Founder of Oncotect, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,“Moose's March's vision and mission so well align with Oncotect's, and I'm super excited to partner with them. Unfortunately, cancer affects so many pets, and proactive cancer screening is really the only way to keep them safe and healthy.”For Tricia Montgomery, the Founder of Moose's March, the fight against pet cancer is deeply personal. Her own beloved dog, Moose, was diagnosed with cancer and passed away too soon. "Moose was more than just a pet to me; he was my constant companion and a source of unconditional love," Tricia shares. "Losing Moose to cancer was devastating. I found myself wishing for just one more walk, one more slobber, one more day to tell him how much he meant to me. If only we had more time..."Determined to turn her grief into action, Tricia founded Moose's March to honor Moose's memory and to help other pet parents avoid the pain she endured. "Partnering with Oncotect is a significant step forward for Moose's March in our mission to fight pet cancer," she continues. "This donation of free pet cancer tests not only amplifies education and awareness but also empowers us to spread the critical message that early detection can save lives. It allows us to reach more pet parents than ever before, ensuring that no one has to face the devastating impact of pet cancer alone. Together, we are making a powerful impact and giving more pets a fighting chance at a longer, healthier life."The 70 free pet cancer tests will be distributed throughout November via Moose's March's social media channels, bringing attention to the importance of early detection in saving pets' lives and improving their quality of life.About OncotectOncotect is a leading provider of pet cancer screening solutions designed to detect cancer early and proactively, ensuring pets receive the best chance for effective treatment and recovery. Oncotect is committed to empowering pet parents with knowledge and tools to keep their beloved companions safe and healthy.About Moose's MarchMoose's March is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising awareness about pet cancer and promoting early detection to save lives. Inspired by Moose, a beloved pet lost to cancer, the organization works tirelessly to provide education, resources, and access to screening tests for pets and parents. Moose's March strives to ensure that no pet parent has to face the journey of pet cancer alone.

