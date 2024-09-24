Pipeline Monitoring System Global Market 2024 To Reach $22.42 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pipeline monitoring system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.06 billion in 2023 to $16.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in pipeline expansion projects, incident prevention, infrastructure aging, risk management, operational optimization environmental awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pipeline monitoring system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to big data analytics, IoT integration, climate change adaptation, cybersecurity focus, global energy transition.

Growth Driver Of The Pipeline Monitoring System Market

The growth of pipeline infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the pipeline monitoring system market going forward. Pipeline infrastructure refers to a category of infrastructure that encompasses all related infrastructure, including all privately, publicly, or cooperatively owned lines, facilities, or systems for transmitting or distributing gas, oil, and petroleum products, as well as other comparable goods or substances that either directly or indirectly serve the public. Pipeline monitoring systems help the pipeline infrastructure by developing IoT sensors to promote monitoring solutions, alerting pipelines, and dispatching technicians to pinpoint locations.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Pipeline Monitoring System Market Share?

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, QinetiQ Group PLC, Rockwell Automation Inc., TransCanada PipeLines Limited, PSI Group Inc., Pure Technologies Ltd., BAE Systems Inc., Pentair PLC, Badger Meter Inc., Bentek Systems Ltd., General Electric Company, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OptaSense Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, HollySys Automation Technology Co. Ltd., Inductive Automation Software LLC, Atmos International PLC, Syrinix Ltd., Hifi Engineering (China) Co. Ltd., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Sensornet Ltd., TTK Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Pipeline Monitoring System Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on launch of new product to sustain their market position. For instance, in March 2023, Eni, an Italian multinational energy company, launched a technology, Enivibes, to focus on increasing the market value of vibroacoustic pipeline monitoring system. The technology, Eni Vibroacoustic Pipeline Monitoring System (E-VPMS), has been designed to support real-time analysis and monitoring activities on new or existing pipelines used for water and hydrocarbon transportation.

How Is The Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic, Concrete Pipes, Asbestos Cement Pipes

2) By Technology: Ultrasonic, PIG (Pipeline Inspection Gauge), Small Ball, Magnetic Flux Leakage, Fiber Optic, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Operating Efficiency, Leak Detection, Pipeline Break Detection

4) By End-User: Oil And Gas, Water And Wastewater, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pipeline Monitoring System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pipeline Monitoring System Market Definition

Pipeline monitoring system refers to system tools that are used to evaluate the corrosive environment and bacteriological control programs, to collect samples without creating harmful byproducts, to provide online analysis of chemical drug treatment, to collect data that complies with regulations assessment tasks, and to evaluate pipeline threat. While in operation, these systems provide continuous, real-time monitoring of the gases and liquids in pipelines.

Pipeline Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pipeline monitoring system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pipeline Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pipeline monitoring system market size , pipeline monitoring system market drivers and trends, pipeline monitoring system market major players and pipeline monitoring system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

