CIONIC Unites With Lovell Government Services To Expand Access To The FDA-Cleared Neural Sleeve For Disabled Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CIONIC Neural Sleeve

Lovell Services and CIONIC unite to revolutionize muscle rehabilitation and independence

- Steve Sprouffske, Air Force RetireePENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CIONIC , the neurotech pioneer of bionic clothing for mobility, and Lovell® Government Services announced their partnership to serve healthcare systems which include the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell, as CIONIC's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, will facilitate access to the life-changing Cionic Neural Sleeve within the federal healthcare systems. This initiative will bring transformative care to veterans with neurological conditions including multiple sclerosis (MS), incomplete spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and stroke.Cionic is available on the Department of Veterans' Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Listing products on these federal contract vehicles with Lovell Streamlines the acquisition process and helps government agencies fulfill their SDVOSB procurement goals. The Cionic Neural Sleeve is the first wearable garment capable of sensing, analyzing, and augmenting movement during patient use. The award-winning digital therapeutic provides an integrated, outcomes-driven solution for helping individuals with disabilities live more freely and independently. The comprehensive system marries full-leg muscle activation to improve walking in real-time, a suite of functional movement training programs to rebuild strength and function, a telehealth support layer of dedicated mobility specialists to help patients modify their care over time, and comprehensive activity tracking to monitor individual progress. The novel solution is also software-powered, so new programs and activities can be introduced at scale through the CIONIC App, the command center for the Neural Sleeve experience."We are thrilled to join forces with Lovell, expanding our ability to serve veterans and their dedicated providers-many of whom have championed our technology from the beginning," said Jeremiah Robison, CIONIC Founder and CEO. "As the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States, the VA serves 9 million veterans across the United States, including nearly 400,000 veterans with MS, stroke, spinal cord injuries, or traumatic brain injuries. This partnership marks a pivotal step in our commitment to deliver transformative care to those who need it most, no matter where they call home."As CIONIC's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers and the veterans they serve, streamlining the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We are excited to partner with a visionary company that is revolutionizing mobility for veterans. Their neural sleeve technology not only empowers individuals with disabilities to move more freely, but also plays a crucial role in rebuilding strength and independence. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive impactful, life-changing innovations.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services ."After using the Neural Sleeve for several months, I can now walk up to a mile without a cane. It helps me stay more active with my family, and I've noticed improvements in strength and posture over time," said Steve Sprouffske, a US Air Force Retiree who is living with MS. "Before the Neural Sleeve, I worried about tripping with every step I took, and today I am walking with more confidence and reduced fear of falling."To learn more about how to access the Neural Sleeve through the VA, visit cionic/va.About CIONICCIONIC is a neurotech company committed to exceeding the expectations of human capability and changing the lives of people with mobility differences by facilitating more independent movement through FDA-cleared bionic clothing. Motivated by his daughter's journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. The company's lead product, the Cionic Neural Sleeve, can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. The Cionic Neural Sleeve is a digital therapeutic that provides transformative care through a lightweight, durable bionic garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. For more information, please visit cionic.How the Cionic Neural Sleeve WorksBacked by clinical evidence and FDA-cleared, the award-winning Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes, predicts, and augments an individual's movement. It uses a dense array of sensors to measure the firing patterns of individual muscles and the resultant position of the leg during movement. Algorithms running on the sleeve analyze this data in real-time to predict intended movement and determine optimal muscle activation patterns. The digital therapeutic then works to transform mobility using electrical stimulation that sequences proper muscle firing for natural movement in gait. It is an adaptive system that provides real-time augmentation and adjustment of the wearer's movement, updating with each step. The Cionic Neural Sleeve has been recognized in numerous global design and healthcare competitions, including TIME Best Inventions, the Digital Health Hub Awards, Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, Fast Company Innovation by Design and World Changing Ideas Awards, MedTech Innovation Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, iF DESIGN AWARD, Edison Awards, and more.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more atFor Media Inquiries:

Ryan Camarra

Lovell Government Services

+1 850-684-1867

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.