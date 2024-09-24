Inventhelp Inventor Develops Pickup Truck Accessory For Transporting Long Loads (CNP-815)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide companies and delivery personnel with a much more effective and safer means of transporting long and heavy loads via a pickup truck," said an inventor, from Holyoke, Mass., "so I invented the SAVE THE GATE. My design would support the load without damaging the tailgate."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to support extended loads on a pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rest the heavy load directly upon the raised tailgate. As a result, it would keep the load and tailgate safe during transport and allow for easy access to tools or cargo located in truck bed. It also provides added stability, support and protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for construction companies, tradesmen, contractors with work trucks, delivery personnel, and pickup truck owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNP-815, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

