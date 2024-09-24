Inventhelp Inventor Develops Pickup Truck Accessory For Transporting Long Loads (CNP-815)
Date
9/24/2024 10:47:02 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide construction companies and delivery personnel with a much more effective and safer means of transporting long and heavy loads via a pickup truck," said an inventor, from Holyoke, Mass., "so I invented the SAVE THE GATE. My design would support the load without damaging the tailgate."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to support extended loads on a pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rest the heavy load directly upon the raised tailgate. As a result, it would keep the load and tailgate safe during transport and allow for easy access to tools or cargo located in truck bed. It also provides added stability, support and protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for construction companies, tradesmen, contractors with work trucks, delivery personnel, and pickup truck owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNP-815, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN24092024003732001241ID1108709681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.