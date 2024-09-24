(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (IVD, LDT), By (Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, Microbiology), By Application, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases market size is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030 The high prevalence of autoimmune disorders, growing awareness about these ailments, growing demand for technologically developed & high performance products, and high investments in research are the driving factors for the expanding growth of the market.



These health problems are second leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. and are amongst the leading causes of deaths in the U.S. women. They have an adverse impact on the work productivity and the quality of life of patients and form an economic burden greatly affecting the healthcare spending in the U.S. The National Institute of Health estimates the direct healthcare costs associated with these disorders accounted for around USD 100 billion, whereas the cancer costs accounted for USD 57 billion.

A large number of people suffering from these disorders and rising prevalence at an alarming rate resulting in an increase of healthcare spending in the U.S. are all priority concerns, and is thus are expected to drive growth. Furthermore, the complications resulting from such health hazards like damage to internal organs, loss of mobility, and risk of death make it crucial for early diagnosis and intervention of such conditions. The rising awareness about these conditions is expected to lead market growth.

It is believed by number of researchers that the increase in the number of autoimmune diseases globally is due to the genetic predisposition and environmental factors. But there is very little knowledge about what exactly in the environment triggers the occurrence of autoimmune diseases. and mainly focused on commercial kits that are widely used by laboratories.

The FDA regulates IVD as medical devices however in the past it did not use its authority to regulate LDT. The FDA later announced that it would enforce its medical device regulatory authority to regulate the LDTs. Some researchers believe that the FDA regulation on LDTs would lead to an increase in the time and cost required to develop the tests.

U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the IVD for rheumatoid arthritis was the leading segment with a revenue share of 12.14% and the LDT for rheumatoid arthritis had a share of 11.47%. The large number of diagnostic tests available for it as well as the high prevalence of the disease contributed to the market share.

In 2023, clinical chemistry was the leading segment with a market share of 32.37% in the IVD and 19.98% in the LDT. The diagnosis of autoantibodies in the blood is the most commonly employed diagnosis, thus contributing to the large share. Crohn's disease is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period Companies Featured

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation;

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux, Inc.

Corgenix, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

SQI Diagnostics Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Billion)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. IVD

4.4. LDT

Chapter 5. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Immunoassays

5.4. Clinical Chemistry

5.5. Hematology

5.6. Coagulation

5.7. Microbiology

5.8. Molecular Diagnostics

5.9. Other

Chapter 6. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. IVD & LDT for Autoimmune Diseases Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Addison's Disease

6.4. Ankylosing Spondylitis

6.5. Alopecia Areata

6.6. Rheumatoid Arthritis

6.7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

6.8. Systemic Sclerosis

6.9. Psoriasis

6.10. Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

6.11. Diabetes Type 1

6.12. Crohn's Disease

6.13. Ulcerative Colitis

6.14. Narcolepsy

6.15. Multiple Sclerosis

6.16. Uveitis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900