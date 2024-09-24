U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Research 2024-2030: Rising Awareness Of Autoimmune Disorders Fuels Demand For Innovative Diagnostic Solutions
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (IVD, LDT), By technology (Immunoassays, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, Microbiology), By Application, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases market size is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030
The high prevalence of autoimmune disorders, growing awareness about these ailments, growing demand for technologically developed & high performance products, and high investments in research are the driving factors for the expanding growth of the market.
These health problems are second leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. and are amongst the leading causes of deaths in the U.S. women. They have an adverse impact on the work productivity and the quality of life of patients and form an economic burden greatly affecting the healthcare spending in the U.S. The National Institute of Health estimates the direct healthcare costs associated with these disorders accounted for around USD 100 billion, whereas the cancer costs accounted for USD 57 billion.
A large number of people suffering from these disorders and rising prevalence at an alarming rate resulting in an increase of healthcare spending in the U.S. are all priority concerns, and is thus are expected to drive growth. Furthermore, the complications resulting from such health hazards like damage to internal organs, loss of mobility, and risk of death make it crucial for early diagnosis and intervention of such conditions. The rising awareness about these conditions is expected to lead market growth.
It is believed by number of researchers that the increase in the number of autoimmune diseases globally is due to the genetic predisposition and environmental factors. But there is very little knowledge about what exactly in the environment triggers the occurrence of autoimmune diseases. and mainly focused on commercial kits that are widely used by laboratories.
The FDA regulates IVD as medical devices however in the past it did not use its authority to regulate LDT. The FDA later announced that it would enforce its medical device regulatory authority to regulate the LDTs. Some researchers believe that the FDA regulation on LDTs would lead to an increase in the time and cost required to develop the tests.
U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Report Highlights
In 2023, the IVD for rheumatoid arthritis was the leading segment with a revenue share of 12.14% and the LDT for rheumatoid arthritis had a share of 11.47%. The large number of diagnostic tests available for it as well as the high prevalence of the disease contributed to the market share. In 2023, clinical chemistry was the leading segment with a market share of 32.37% in the IVD and 19.98% in the LDT. The diagnosis of autoantibodies in the blood is the most commonly employed diagnosis, thus contributing to the large share. Crohn's disease is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $2.67 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $3.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.8%
| Regions Covered
| United States
