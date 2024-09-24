The Dallas Morning News Launches Innovative Election Tool With Comprehensive Reporting And Voter Guide For 2024 Election Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thousands of North Texans polled; results drive pre-election coverage



Full third of registered Dallas County voters did not vote in 2020 election

Tools aimed at enhancing voter engagement

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the next week, The Dallas Morning News will introduce two significant initiatives designed to provide North Texans with the most complete and quality journalism to inform and guide voters in the weeks leading up to the November 2024 general election.

'Back to the Ballot' Tool

Debuting today,“Back to the Ballot” has dual goals of helping readers understand why it's important to vote and educating voters in a clear, non-traditional way. To assist in cutting through the noise and providing trustworthy, actionable content, reporters and editors spent months developing a personalized online quiz leading to original, issue-specific reporting.

“It is our responsibility to explain and report on issues of importance to our readers and community, and there's nothing more important at this time than our upcoming elections,” said Katrice Hardy, The News' executive editor.“We'll explain how voting works and why it matters to be an engaged, empowered voter.”

Texas ranked 40th in the nation in voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections among eligible voters, four points below the national average and 20 points behind No. 1 Oregon.

In-Depth Polling and Reporting

For the series, The News surveyed about 3,000 North Texans in early 2024. Respondents were asked what was important to them in the upcoming election. Answers led to central themes, which helped produce explanatory reporting in four areas:



Gun legislation

Reproductive rights

Education Border and immigration

Issue-specific stories will help readers make informed decisions about the candidates.

Spanish-language Culturally Tailored Voter Guide

Reporters and editors from Al Día, The News' Spanish-language team, have played a significant role in interpreting the polling results and offering a culturally tailored voter guide for issues facing the region and country. Their expertise in understanding the Hispanic community has been essential in providing insights that resonate. Their efforts in creating both linguistically and culturally relevant content help bridge the gap between diverse communities and the broader public discourse, fostering a more inclusive and informed electorate. This culturally tailored guide provides vital information for voters in an engaging, illustrated, accessible format in print and digital.

Start the journey at Back to the Ballot or check out the Elecciones guide .

Voter Guide

On Monday, Sept. 30, The Dallas Morning News will release its online Voter Guide to help North Texans make informed voting decisions before the Nov. 5, 2024, election.

This resource, available at dallasnews.com/voterguide , educates citizens by providing side-by-side comparisons of candidates' responses to questions on crucial issues. It also features a build-your-own-ballot tool that allows for the creation of a sample ballot. The ballot can be printed or emailed as a reference on Election Day.

The Voter Guide was compiled by The News' editorial board , whose members crafted questionnaires for key offices. This guide covers 76 races throughout North Texas. The News invited 163 candidates to complete questionnaires about what they stand for and who they represent.

Additional resources on the Voter Guide site include links to the editorial board's recommendations in 39 races. Those recommendations begin publishing on Sept. 29 and run through the beginning of early voting.

