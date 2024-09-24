NFM Lending's Managing Director Greg Sher To Speak At Inaugural Housingwire IMB Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LINTHICUM, MD, September 23, 2024 - NFM Lending is excited to announce that Managing Director Greg Sher will be a featured speaker at the inaugural HousingWire IMB Summit.

LINTHICUM, MD, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is excited to announce that Managing Director Greg Sher will be a featured speaker at the inaugural HousingWire IMB Summit, scheduled for October 1, 2024, at the George W. Bush Library in Dallas, TX. This landmark event will bring together mortgage executives, leaders, and rising stars at a crucial time for the mortgage industry.

Sher will deliver an insightful presentation on leveraging social media to gain followers and clients, ultimately boosting a mortgage company's bottom line. With over 4 million impressions on LinkedIn in the past 12 months, Sher will explore the pros and cons of building a substantial social media presence. His session promises to offer valuable strategies for mortgage professionals aiming to expand their digital reach and engage more effectively with their audience.

Beyond his expertise in social media, Sher is a passionate advocate for collaboration within the mortgage industry. He believes that mortgage companies should work together for the benefit of home buyers rather than competing against each other. His collaborative approach aims to foster a more unified industry that better serves consumers.

The HousingWire IMB Summit will be enlightening, allowing attendees to learn from industry experts and network with peers. NFM Lending is honored to have Sher represent the company and share his knowledge at this significant gathering. For more information about the HousingWire IMB Summit, please visit events.housingwire.com/IMB-summit/agenda .

About NFM Lending: NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. The company was founded in 1998 and has since grown to include more than 1,000 employees. NFM Lending is dedicated to streamlining the home loan process and providing exceptional customer service.

