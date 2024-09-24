Book Release: The Essential Legal Guide For Healthtech Developers, Investors, Start-Ups, And Clinicians

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A one-stop shop for healthtech developers, start-ups, students, and Compliance Professionals: The only guide you will need to understand the regulatory and enforcement framework in this fast-moving field.

MIMS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare attorney, author, compliance expert and owner of Compliance Ala Carte Susan Walberg proudly announces the release of her groundbreaking book,“Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance, The User-Friendly Guide to Healthtech Law.”



This book was written to address a gap: Laws and regulations in this field often stem from different eras and technologies, leaving many developers, investors, and professionals in the dark. While many are familiar with HIPAA Privacy and Security requirements, they often overlook the broader spectrum of applicable laws and related risks.

This book addresses that gap by offering a comprehensive, yet accessible guide for developers, start-ups, clinicians, and others involved in healthcare technology.“Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance” is authored by a seasoned attorney and compliance professional yet presents complex subjects in an understandable manner. The book includes practical guidance, case examples, and straightforward explanations, making it an invaluable resource.



Key Features:



Comprehensive Coverage : Addresses a vast array of healthtech laws, regulations, and industry guidelines.

User-Friendly : Easy-to-read style that makes complex topics accessible. Practical Insights : Real-world examples to illustrate key points.



About the Author

Susan Lee Walberg has over 35 years working in healthcare, as a healthcare fraud investigator, a regulatory attorney and privacy officer for a multi-state health system, and finally as a compliance professional. Susan currently has her own consulting business, Compliance Ala Carte, which provides a full range of consulting services relating to compliance and regulatory risks.

Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance is Susan Walberg's 3rd compliance book. Her first compliance book was the Insider's Guide to Compliance, followed by Insider's Guide to Compliance for Physicians Practices. Susan has also written two award-winning novels, with a third to be released this year.

Susan was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, and attended the University of Washington for a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She received a Master's in Public Administration from Seattle University, and her Juris Doctorate from Seattle University School of Law.

