Gusto! Opening New Restaurant In Atlanta's West End

- Nate Hybl, Founder of gusto!ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- gusto! , a healthier, globally inspired fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant brand, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Atlanta's West End neighborhood along the Beltline's Westside Trail on Thursday, Sept. 26. This is gusto!'s 14th location overall and 12th in metro Atlanta.Located in the Lee + White adaptive reuse, mixed-use community at 929 Lee St. SW, this is the brand's first restaurant connected to a food hall. Designed by architecture firm Office of Design, the restaurant occupies an exterior corner of the building. Guests can enjoy access to ample greenspace equipped for events and a large patio with direct access to the Beltline.“gusto! is excited to expand its footprint in this fast-growing neighborhood that is craving healthier food options,” said Nate Hybl, founder of gusto!“We believe in providing life-giving food and spreading goodness quickly for our guests and communities. This vibrant area with good energy is something we want to be a part of as an Atlanta-homegrown brand.”As the brand approaches its 10th birthday in late 2024, it continues to invest in its people by building growth mindsets, providing upward mobility opportunities for its team members and hosting Shake Yourself Awake events for its leadership teams.The fast-casual brand's menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.For more information on the brand, visit and stay up to date regularly via Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.# # #About gusto!Inspired by leadership expert Dale Carnegie's immortal words to“live today with gusto,” innovative leader Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to disrupt the standard of quick-casual at every level. With an eclectic menu selection of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients, gusto! offers beautifully balanced meals, prepared in record time. Beyond its distinctive food and format, gusto! offers an extraordinary company culture built on communication, passion, and positivity, setting it apart from other typical restaurant environments. Included in QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work for 2022" and Atlanta Business Chronicle's "2023 Pacesetters Awards” and“2023 Most Admired CEOs." gusto! continues to make an impact on the communities within its 12 locations found in almost every metro Atlanta area neighborhood. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.

