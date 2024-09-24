Neetu Kapoor Gives A Shoutout To Daughter Riddhima For Her Debut Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Legendary Neetu Kapoor has given a huge shoutout to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she will be featuring on the show, 'Fabulous Lives Vs Wives: Season 3.'

The 'Yaarana' actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared the newly released poster of the upcoming show.

She wrote,“Can't wait to watch my lil one the crazy on-screen”.

The new season will see the return of the original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey with a slight twist as they will be joined by some new faces from Delhi, including designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor.

Other cast members are Shalini Passi, an entrepreneur and the wife of PASCO Group's Sanjay Passi and Kalyani Saha, founder of Rezon Luxury Silverware.

Earlier, the makers took to their Instagram with a caption,“Get ready besties, the OG gang is back with a new season! Aur saath me aa rahe hain new faces all the way from Delhi with even more drama. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 arrives on 18 October only on Netflix!”

The first season was based on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and ex-wife of Sohail Khan respectively.

The series debuted on November 27, 2020, on Netflix and after its huge popularity it got renewed for the second season that premiered on September 2, 2022.

The show has been bankrolled by producer-director Karan Johar under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The show also featured many prominent personalities from Bollywood including Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Mozez Singh, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sussanne Khan, Boney Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Tusshar Kapoor and renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

–IANS

ays/