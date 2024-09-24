AAP Flays Kangana’S Comment On Reinstating Agricultural Laws

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 24 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Tuesday condemned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's comments about reinstating the agricultural laws of 2020.

The party accused the BJP of deliberately using its Members of Parliament to make provocative statements aimed at creating social tension and spreading hatred in society.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang told the here that discussing the reinstating of the black agricultural laws“is an insult to millions of farmers and the 750 martyred farmers in the country”.

He called on Prime Modi to respond and urged him to take immediate action against Kangana if he truly stands with the farmers.

Kang questioned PM Modi, stating that he had withdrawn all three agricultural laws after apologising to the farmers, admitting that the government had made a mistake.

He asked,“Why are your MPs now making contradictory statements? Do your MPs and party leaders no longer listen to you, or do you not understand the sentiments of the farmers in this country?”

He added Kangana frequently makes divisive statements that undermine social harmony.“By making light of the 750 farmers who were martyred during the farmers' movement, she disrespects their sacrifices, and yet Prime Minister Modi remains silent”.

Kang urged PM Modi to clarify which side he and his party are on.

Kang expressed pity, recalling that PM Modi had stated three years ago that he could not understand the feelings of the farmers and apologised for it. He noted that now PM Modi's own MP is contradicting that statement.

Kang insisted that the BJP should take immediate action against Kangana, otherwise, it would clearly indicate that“she is making scripted statements intended to sow division in society”.

Kang said the BJP's central leadership does not listen to the Punjab BJP unit and its leader. They don't even meet Punjab BJP leaders and they don't care about them.