Techsomed Appoints Robert E. Gerberich As Chief Commercial Officer And Head Of North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Senior Executive to Accelerate U.S. Launch of AI-Powered BioTraceIOTM Software Suite for Image-Guided Ablation Therapy

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techsomed Ltd., a pioneering global medical software company, today announced the appointment of Robert (Bob) Gerberich as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of North America. In this role, Mr. Gerberich will lead all global commercial functions and North America operations.

Techsomed specializes in the development and commercialization of the proprietary and revolutionary AI-powered BioTraceIOTM end-to-end software suite. This suite includes the FDA 510(k)-cleared BioTraceIOTM Vision and FDA De Novo-cleared BioTraceIOTM Precision, both indicated for use in Image-Guided liver tumor Ablation Therapy (IGAT), as part of the upcoming all-in-one BioTraceIOTM 360. These state-of-the-art, AI-powered software solutions are designed to enable physicians to achieve unprecedented efficiency, precision and safety, supporting optimal outcomes in minimally invasive procedures, thereby revolutionizing patient care.

Mr. Gerberich brings over 30 years of experience in the Medical Device, MedTech, and Diagnostics sectors with a proven track record in successfully launching innovative technologies and driving growth. Previously, as Chief Commercial Officer at Magnolia Medical Technologies, he transformed the company into a rapidly growing entity, achieving 26 consecutive quarters of sales growth and increasing revenues from $2 million to nearly $30 million annually. He also served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Invuity, Inc. where he led the company to 17 consecutive quarters of double-digit sales growth, elevating revenues from $3 million to $50 million, culminating in a successful IPO in 2015 and the company's acquisition by Stryker in 2018.

"Bob is a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record in driving commercial growth and market expansion," said Yossi Abu, CEO and founder of Techsomed. "We are thrilled to welcome Bob to Techsomed. I am confident that he will be an ideal leader to spearhead our efforts in both the U.S. and international markets."

"I am excited to join the innovative team at Techsomed," Gerberich said. "Our AI-powered BioTraceIOTM software suite is a transformative technology that enables physicians to unlock the true potential of image-guided tumor ablation therapy. I'm proud to be part of a company that offers groundbreaking solutions to reduce uncertainty, mitigate risks, and lower tumor recurrence rates. Together we aim to enhance patient care, improve access to these procedures, and reduce costs for hospitals and the global healthcare market."

About Techsomed

Techsomed is a global medical imaging software company committed to driving significant advancements in Oncology, Cardiology, and Pain Management through its AI-powered BioTraceIOTM Image-Guided Ablation Therapy System. By leveraging standard medical imaging (Ultrasound, CT, MRI), Techsomed's solutions deliver real-time ablation visualization, advanced patient-specific treatment planning, and predictive tissue response analysis to ensure high-precision and highly effective ablation that is accessible for patient care worldwide.

