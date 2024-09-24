Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Carpenter Pencil (CLM-690)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new carpenter pencil that can be used for writing on dark surfaces," said an inventor, from Grove City, Ohio, "so I invented the HANDY MAN HELPER. My design ensures that measurement markings, instructions or other notes are easy to read."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a carpenter pencil. In doing so, it ensures markings can be easily seen, especially on dark surfaces. As a result, it increases accuracy, and it helps prevent mistakes. The invention features a highly visible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional laborers and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-690, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

