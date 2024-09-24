Premise Health Honored As Veteran Employer By Charlie And Hazel Daniels Veterans And Military Family Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise , the leading direct provider for employers and unions, received the 2024 Veteran Employer Award from the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

The award was presented by retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Keith Huber , senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives, during the 7th Annual Veteran Impact Celebration. The Veteran Employer Award recognizes a leader, company, or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

Premise Health receives 2024 Veteran Employer Award from Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

"We're honored to receive this award from the Daniels Center," said Matt Watkins, military program manager, Premise Health. "We take great pride in providing opportunities for those who served our country to return home and have a fulfilling career that allows them to continue making a positive impact in their communities."

The Daniels Center was established in 2016 with support from the Daniels family and their non-profit organization, the Journey Home Project , and leadership from Lt. Gen. Huber. It is the second largest non-profit in the U.S. for veterans and their families and the largest to be based on a university campus, offering resources for tuition assistance programs, readiness and employment counseling, personal well-being services, and access to veteran service officers (VSOs).

"Partnering with organizations like the Daniels Center allows us to reach veterans and their families across the nation," said Watkins. "Today, service members and their families are often overlooked or undervalued despite the skills and experience that their military background provides. At Premise, we see the unique contributions veterans can provide; in fact, roughly three percent of our veterans earn a promotion within their first year."

Recruiting veterans is a focus area for Premise. Already, 1 in 15 of Premise's 6,000 team members are from the military community and the organization received more than 4,500 applications in 2023. This year, Premise has committed to having veterans make up ten percent of its annual new hires.

Premise has previously been recognized as a veteran employer of choice by organizations such as VETS Indexes, Military Friendly, and Military Times for its efforts to hire and support veterans and their families. Beyond recruitment and hiring, Premise also partners with organizations like Hire Our Heroes, The Key Community, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Military Spouse Employment Partnership and Spouse Education and Career Opportunities.

Once onboard, Premise's veteran team members have access to a dedicated veteran team member resource group for mentorship and leadership development and are invited to participate in an ombudsman program to provide anonymous, strategic feedback to the organization regarding their unique needs.

Learn more about how Premise is working to support veterans and military spouses in fulfilling their career goals here .

About Premise Health

Premise Health serves large organizations and their people with exceptional healthcare. It partners with commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes, serving millions of members at more than 800 wellness centers in 46 states and Guam.

Premise's mission is to help people get, stay, and be well. With more than 30 types of care, it provides easy access to amazing member experiences that improve health and lower healthcare costs.

Premise is the leading direct healthcare company and one of the largest digital providers in the country. For more information, visit

